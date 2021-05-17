SSHFC provides iftar for patients at EFSTH, Serekunda Hospital

The Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC), which donated over D1.7 million worth of medical equipment to the Ndemban Clinic Covid-19 Treatment Centre in January, has continued with its corporate social activities by presenting over 100 iftar packages during Ramadan.

The meals were shared among patients at the corporation’s sponsored wards at Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul and Serekunda General Hospital.

The corporation’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Fabuka Njaay, thanked the hospitals’ management for giving them the privilege to share iftar with the patients.

“The holy month of Ramadan reminds us of the need to share and appreciate the abundance nature has to offer. It is within our Corporate Social Responsibility policy to sponsor or adopt a ward in all the major hospitals across the country and we have over the years supported the health sector by donating various equipment to these hospitals,” he said.

He said in January, the corporation donated D1.7 million worth of equipment to Ndemban Clinic towards combating Covid-19.

“Furthermore, SSHFC is also funding the Covid-19 Quarantine Centre at Brikama Health Centre and other enhancement works of the clinical areas costing D2 million. We wish to indicate that the corporation would continue to strengthen the partnership with the health sector as this has a huge impact on the wellbeing of our members and the nation,” Njaay said.

The EFSTH Deputy Chief Matron, Jarriatou Drammeh, expressed the hospital management’s appreciation to SSHFC and urged the corporation to redouble its efforts in helping the country’s biggest hospital.

“This is really huge for us especially for the patients because some of them don’t even have food to eat,” she said.

Ms Drammeh urged the public to assist the EFSTH.

“In order to provide quality health care services it requires a lot of resources and knowing the government cannot do it alone, the intervention of all is highly solicited,” she said.

Fatoumatta Jallow, the nurse in charge of the medical ward at the Serekunda General Hospital, thanked the SSHFC for the benevolent gesture.

“We thank you for coming to our aid and I think it is a blessing for you to adopt this ward to improve services in this hospital,” she said.

SSHFC is The Gambia’s sole provider of social protection services supporting over 6,000 employers by providing access to those services that best suit the needs of their employees and businesses.

Over the past 38 years, the corporation has set up three schemes: the Federated Pension Scheme, the National Provident Fund, and the Industrial Injuries Compensation Fund enabling it to provide the broadest range of social care solutions in The Gambia, all in one place.

The corporation also supports individuals to prepare for their retirement years by paying into a pension pot or setting aside savings.