Tycoon invited to Global Music Awards Africa in Nigeria

- Advertisement -

By Mamour M Mbenga

Bubacarr Bah, stage name Tycoon, has been officially invited to participate in a global award night in Lagos, Nigeria.

The award showcase is the 2nd edition and is slated for 16th April at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos. Various countries within the region and beyond will participate and countries listed are Gambia, Nigeria, Ghana, Dr Congo, Sierra Leone, South Africa and more.

The scheme organized by Smart Focus Media are the coordinators of this Global Music Awards Africa (GMAA), the organization is a reputable company in Ghana with over eight (8) years of consistent events and public services.

As part of the celebrations for this year, the management and board of directors have decided to also honor Tycoon as Discovery Artiste of the Year to ensure a major highlight is thrown on his crafts for a greater push in the African entertainment industry, Mr. Daniel Adofo Event Director explained in the invitation letter sent to the management of Tycoon.

Ahmed Tijan, CEO of Fizzle Entertainment in the Gambia, spoke to The Standard about the event and the invitee, Tycoon.

He said Tycoon was nominated by the award committee through the connection of Fizzle Entertainment and the tremendous performances and hard work of Tycoon’s music.

”Tycoon is a nominee and officially invited to travel to Nigeria in order to receive his Discovery Award.

”Tycoon will perform two tracks on that night alongside various artistes in Africa. The Fizzle Entertainment label will also be honored with an award at the event”, he said.

Ahmed Tijan commented that it is a great opportunity for the young rapper to participate on such a global entertainment platform among other African artistes.

He said the rapper will have the opportunity to network with other African artistes, adding that Tycoon has so far released an EP project comprising six tracks with two music videos.

The rapper has currently released new singles and working on various featuring both local and international artistes, Mr. Tijan narrated.

Tycoon himself said he is excited to be part of a global event for the first time in his music career.

He said music is part of his DNA as his father Egalitarian inspired him a lot in the industry since his childhood.

The young rapper said after his EP is released titled ‘Tycoon’, his goal and aim is to win the Grammy Award and participate in other international music stage.