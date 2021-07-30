Superior courts close for summer vacation today

By Bruce Asemota

The Superior Courts of The Gambia (the Supreme Court, the Gambia Court of Appeal, the High Court and the Cadi Appeals Panel) will today 30th July, 2021 close hearings for the 2021 summer vacation.

All judges in the superior courts will be observing a recess and rest during this period which will last two months.

The summer vacation will commence on Monday the 2nd August, 2021 and ends on the 30th September, 2021.

During the course of the summer vacation, Honourable Justice Ebrima Ba Jaiteh will be presiding over vacation matters from the 2nd August to the 18th August, 2021 at the High Court complex in Banjul.

Thereafter, Justice Momodou S.M.Jallow will replace Justice Ebrima Ba Jaiteh as vacation judge and would be sitting from the 19th August to the 14th September, 2021 at the High Court annex in Bundung.

Justice Landing M.Sanneh will be sitting as vacation Judge from the 15th September to the 30th September, 2021 at the High Court complex in Banjul.