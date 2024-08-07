Taiwan announces Gambia withdrew visa-free entry for Taiwanese

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced Gambia’s decision to withdraw visa free policy for Taiwanese nationals.

Taiwan accused Mainland of pressuring countries to adopt the one-China policy that is why The Gambia and five other countries have opted to disallow visa-free entry for Taiwanese citizens.

- Advertisement -

The National Audit Office revealed a drop in the preferential visas for Taiwanese citizens from 171 countries to 166.

According to the Taiwanese National Audit Office, among the changes which have occurred since April are that Taiwanese passport holders can no longer enjoy visa-free entry into Nauru, The Gambia and Kiribati, Colombia and Botswana.