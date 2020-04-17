The carpenter’s tools: An allegory

By Cynthia A.A. Mahoney

Some tools lived together in a carpenter’s shop. They were having some problems getting along, and some complained that others were not doing their share of work. They met to discuss their issues.

The Hammer spoke first for he served as the Chairman of the Board. He said “Brother Drill”, “You and your family are so noisy, your family are so noisy; you seem to spin in circles, but go no-where.”

The Drill quickly spoke up, “It’s true that I go around in circles, and my work makes noise. But at least I’m sharp. Pencil is so small, and often so dull, that he makes a bad impression. He needs to be sharpened a bit if he expects to be of any use around here”

Pencil felt defensive and spoke up. “Yes,” he began. ” I am a little blunt at times but it is because I work hard at my job.” At least, I’m not rough like Sandpaper here. It seems all he does is rub things the wrong way.”

That remark made Sandpaper really angry. ” Hey, what about Ruler here? He measures others by his standards as though he is the only one right around here!”

Ruler surveyed the group and said, “I’ll go if I have to, but then must the Screwdriver. He is so annoying, always tightening here and loosening there.”

Screwdriver angrily spat out, “Fine with me! I’ll go, but Plane must go too. His work is superficial, there’s no depth to it” he said. To this plane leveled his terse reply. ” Saw’s cuts hurt. She divides instead of unites.

Saw rose up to answer these accusations, when suddenly a noise at the door stopped all conversation.

The Carpenter walked in ready to begin the day’s work. He put on his tool belt and stepped to the work bench. He picked up the Pencil and Ruler.

Carefully, he measured and marked the wood before him.

He saved along the marks and then planed the cut edges of the wood to smoothen the rough edges. He hammered joints into place and drilled hole for screws to make the piece sturdy. Then he sandpapered the wood to a silky smoothness. All day long, he worked using one tool after another.

At the end, he gave a hearty blow, and blew out the dust from the finished product. Then he exclaimed “Beautiful! I couldn’t have done it without my tools. Each one had an important role to play. No one tool could have done all the job. They’re are all important.”

When we walk together, loving, caring, giving, praying we are the Master’s tools to finish His work.