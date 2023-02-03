The purity of race

By Aisha Jallow

This headline is raising a lot of eyebrows, I’m sure, and that was my aim. Those of you who are following my writings know that I love to be a bit provocative. Not just for the fun of it, but because I want to cause a reaction and start a discussion. When the conversation becomes too mellow, it begins to be boring, so that is why I sting like a bee sometimes. When there is no discussion about matters that matter, our minds become lazy and too comfortable. What is wrong with being comfortable, you might ask. There is nothing wrong with that, if you deserve it, like taking a nap after a long days work. You stretch out on your bed, ask the kids to be quiet for a while and then snooze away.

Life is comfortable, for some, but not for most people. A selected few have everything they need, and more. They even have too much, but they think they deserve it and that no-one should question their wealth. Most of us struggle to make ends meet, and too many don’t even find one end that possibly could meet the other. There are many reasons for that, and I can’t mention them all in one essay.

My last essay was called: All the roads lead to….China. I felt that I wasn’t ready with China, so I had to add something more in this current essay.

Some time ago I watched a video that was making my mind explode. This video, that can be found on YouTube, is about a young Chinese man who is living in a remote village in Malawi. It was said that he wanted to teach the children of the village some Chinese language and also something about Chinese traditions and customs. As we know that Chinese companies come to African countries to develop them somehow, perhaps the villagers thought it was a good idea for their children to learn some Chinese. This could be an advantage in the future, when the kids have become adults and need to seek employments.

There is a school in the Malawian village I am speaking about, but it turned out that the kids stopped going there as this Chinese man forced them to be occupied all day. People of this remote village are very poor, so when the kids got a little payment for their participation in the activities, it was a welcome contribution for the families. The payment was just half a dollar every day, but that was more than nothing, which was the families normal income. So what did the children do at this so called school? Well, they didn’t learn any Chinese, nothing useful anyway. They learned some phrases, by heart, but not what these phrases meant. When this young Chinese man had been able to teach the kids some phrases, he began to record them with his video camera. The kids looked happy in front of the camera, they danced and shouted the Chinese phrases they had been taught.

Some of the videos were of the more innocent kind. It was a matter of birthday wishes and blessings, but there was one video that caused a lot of commotion when it began to spread. I’m sure that all of you are familiar with the N-word. In Mandarin, which is the official language in China, they use some other words for it. They call Africans the ”black devil”. The children in the video, shot by the young Chinese man, had been taught to shout like this:

”I am a black devil. I have a low IQ.”

The message ended with the children blowing kisses, looking very happy.

Of course not all Chinese people think of Africans as this young man, but too many to feel comfortable with.

This young Chinese man is the only Chinese in that village, his source of income is to use the Malawian kids in his videos and he was paid a lot for them. He could shoot up to 380 videos per day, so you can imagine that the kids didn’t have time to do anything more than to participate in the videos. The kids looked happy, but when a female journalist began to make investigations, she found out that the kids were pinched and hit by the Chinese man if they did anything wrong. If the kids didn’t turn up, the Chinese man went to their homes to fetch them. If the parents questioned why he hit their children, his answer was that there was an agreement between him and the parents and that had to be held at any cost.

It was not easy for these poor parents to question this Chinese man. He was very persuasive and there was also a language barrier. The small money the children were paid every day was also a reason for why the children were allowed to keep on participating in the videos. The parents didn’t understand what the children shouted in the videos, they only saw that the kids looked happy and seemed to have fun. What made me furious was to see how someone thinks he can rule over a whole village. He lives in a country which is not his own, and he behaves like he is some kind of higher, more superior person. He is acting like the colonizors from a past we all hoped should remain there.

The female journalist asked a male friend of hers to meet this young Chinese man for a business proposal. The friend was supposed to act as if he was a wealthy businessman who wanted to market his chocolate factory. The two men met three times, and every time the ”businessman” got more and more information from the Chinese video maker. The Chinese man had began to trust the other man more, and shared openly his opinions about Africans. In his eyes, all Africans were lazy, stupid and thieves. He adviced the so called businessman to not trust any Africans. The businessman acted like he appreciated the advice, he wanted to be on good terms with the Chinese guy.

At their last meeting the Chinese man got the question about the video with the kids shouting that they are black devils with a low IQ. First the Chinese man admitted that he was the creator of that video, but suddenly he changed his mind and told that it was a friend of his who had made that video and that this friend had left Malawi. There had been a lot of commotion online about the video, and I suppose this Chinese guy suddenly realized that and tried to avoid what he saw as a trap. He left the meeting in a haste and went back to the village where he lived. The female journalist had got all the information she needed, so she and another person went to the village to question this Chinese man about his actions and intentions.

We must never accept that some people think they are superior. What does that make others then? Inferior? In what way? All this mumbojumbo about race should be in the past, erased and forgotten. There is only one race, and it is the human race. Back in the dark days of history, scientists measured the sizes of human skulls. They sorted people in different categories, depending on their looks. What they couldn’t measure was the human souls. That is where we can find purity, no matter the colour of one’s skin or size of one’s nose. That is what matters, so let us begin to measure that instead.