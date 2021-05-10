The steering committee for Nuimi, Saloum Sanjal, Kiang roads launched

By Lamin Njie

The permanent secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure (MoTWI), Mod K. Ceesay, on Wednesday inaugurated the Project Steering Committee (PSC) for the construction of the Hakalang road in Nuimi, Ngayen Sanjal and Kaur-Jimbala in Saloum as well as the Kiang roads in Lower River Region. The ceremony was held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center (SDKJICC) in Bijilo.

The Committee comprised officials from MoTWI, National Roads Authority (NRA), NAWEC, GAMTEL, Ministry of Lands, Ministry of Finance & Economic Affairs (MoFEA), Office of the President, Governors’ Offices of North Bank Region and Lower River Region, the Contractors and the Consultants.

The Committee has responsibility of monitoring the progress of work, and ensuring that the deadlines and the costs of the projects, as agreed in the contract documents, are achieved. The PSC will report to the Minister of MoTWI, from time to time, on the progress of work, challenges faced, and the way forward during the implementation.

The PSC will also support the contracted service providers – consultants and contractors, in providing guidance and feedback on budgets, mitigating risks and resolving conflicts, in the interest of smooth progress of the works.

During the inaugural speech of Mod k. Ceesay, Permanent Secretary of MoTWI, on behalf of Hon. Bai Lamin Jobe, Minister of MoTWI, he described the inauguration of the PSC as both relevant and timely. The Nuimi-Hakalang project will cost about 1.2 billion Dalasis, funded by the Government of The Gambia; the length of the road is 86 kilometers, and is expected to be completed in 26 months and the contractor is CSE.

The North Bank Rural Roads is in two lots: Lot 1 is contracted to Arezki Company; it covers Saba Sukoto to Bambali, Sarakunda to Ngayen Sanjal, a distance of 38 kilometers.

Lot 2 is contracted to CSE covering Kaur to Jimbala, Kaur to Kerr Uldeh and Kaur – Janneh Kunda to the border village of Kerr Chaindu, a total distance of 48 kilometers.

The entire North Bank Rural Roads project is costing about 1.6 billion Dalasis, for a duration of 16 months, funded by the Government of The Gambia.

Matarr Ceesay, Director of Technical Services, Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure (MOTWI), chaired the inauguration ceremony.