TRRC REPORT PRESENTATION POSTPONED

By Lamin Cham

The much-expected presentation of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission report will not take place as scheduled. The report was due to be presented to President Adama Barrow at State House on Friday, July 30.

However, according to reliable sources, the report will now be presented at a date yet to be established upon consultations between the commission and the Ministry of Justice. Though our source did not state what led to the sudden delay, The Standard understood it followed an impromptu meeting between the Minister of Justice and the chairman of the TRRC Dr Lamin Sise. The Standard also understood that the TRRC would come out with a statement on the postponement later today.