UDP Communications UnitNPP, allies rally ahead of 2026

- Advertisement -

Press release

President Adama Barrow, the Secretary General of the National People’s Party (NPP) and Leader of the Grand Ruling Alliance, on Sunday convened a crucial strategic meeting with regional executive committee members from partner parties in Banjul. The gathering aimed to consolidate the coalition’s unity and formulate a comprehensive strategy for the upcoming 2026 election cycle.

Moderated by Seedy SK Njie, deputy spokesman, the high-level meeting which was presided over by President Adama Barrow brought together representatives from eight key political parties: the National People’s Party (NPP), Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC), National Reconciliation Party (NRP), Gambia Moral Congress (GMC), Citizens’ Alliance (CA), Gambia Party for Democracy and Progress (GPDP), Alliance for National Re-orientation and Development (ANRD), and National Convention Party (NCP). The Democratic Party (DP) was unable to attend due to their ongoing national congress in Brikamaba.

- Advertisement -

Discussions focused on critical issues pertaining to the Gambia’s political, social, and economic development, demonstrating the alliance’s unified commitment to national progress and electoral preparedness.

At the meeting, regional political leaders unanimously praised President Barrow’s visionary leadership and acknowledged his administration’s transformative development agenda.

Key achievements of the NPP led government were highlighted including:

- Advertisement -

· The ambitious nationwide electrification program, on track to achieve universal electricity access by the end of 2025;

· Significant investments in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and the national road network.

· The government’s impactful civil service reforms and policies including 110% salary increment for civil servants over the past seven years as tangible evidence of President Barrow’s commitment to improving lives and conditions of civil and public servants thereby enhancing service delivery.

Participants also commended President Barrow’s government for its unwavering commitment to democracy, upholding the rule of law, good governance, and protection of citizens’ rights and liberties.

Mr Seedy Ceesay, the NPP administrative secretary, emphasised that the meeting’s objective’s to strengthen the alliance and develop a winning strategy for 2026.

Hon Mai Ahmad Fatty of the GMC called on all partners to consolidate gains and rally behind President Barrow as the coalition’s undisputed presidential candidate for 2026.

Dr Demba Sabally, NPP first deputy national president, thanked President Barrow for his leadership and urged for enhanced regional collaboration amongst alliance members.

In his closing remarks, President Adama Barrow expressed gratitude for the participants’ trust and reiterated his commitment to transforming The Gambia into a modern and prosperous nation. He pledged to prioritise universal access to essential services, including clean water, healthcare , education, energy, and infrastructure.

The president affirmed that his administration’s strategic agenda will center on improved service delivery, accelerated infrastructure development, and enhanced economic growth and citizen’s welfare. He further renewed his commitment to making The Gambia the first African nation to achieve universal electricity access by end of 2025/2026.

The leader of the Grand Alliance urged all members to maintain unity, strengthen dialogue, and collaborate at all levels. He further directed them to henceforth conduct all political events jointly, fostering shared national goals and ensuring electoral success.