UK arrests alleged torturer Alagie Morr

Edrisa Jobe, widely known as Alagie Morr, one of the most adversely mentioned persons at the truth commission for his alleged torture of scores of people during the Jammeh regime, has been arrested in the UK.

Jobe was an operative of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency (DLEAG) and also served at the notorious National Intelligence Agency (NIA). He is alleged to have been one of the most dangerous and brutal torturers of the Jammeh era, involved in the torture of numerous people, civilian and security detainees alike.

News of his arrest was first reported by Gambian affairs online portal Lamtoro News which said he was arrested in Scotland about a week ago. Yesterday, a credible and highly-placed source close to Gambian judiciary confirme the news to The Standard. Our source further said investigators of the case from UK have already arrived in Banjul or are about to.

“This is one of the cases of great concern for people and due to the lack of due diligence from the Gambia government in the prosecution of alleged human rights abusers in a timely manner, people are looking for other options through the international community. This is one of the reasons why the arrest is made,” a source told Lamtoro News edited by Gambian journalist Assan Sallah who is based in Germany.