VOLLEYBALL CUP FINALS TOMORROW

The finals of the Volleyball Federation’s Cup in the male and female categories would be played tomorrow Saturday at the Independence Stadium.

The programme which starts of 1500hrs will feature Gamtel-Gamcel against OlymAfrica in the male category while GAF takes on Police in the female category.

OlymAfrica’s male team just won the national league, their third in a row, and are hell bent on grabbing the cup too for a double sweep of accolades this year.

They would would however face a very hungry Gamtel-Gamcel who are aspiring to end their long wait for silverware.

The female final also promises to produce an explosive encounter with the soldiers GAF, taking on Police. Both have a very fit and well-motivated squad with players hungry to make a name. The two teams are also expected to attract and inspire a lot of girl spectators.