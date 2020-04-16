VP urges Gambians to respect Covid-19 emergency regulations

By TaboraBojang

The vice president, Dr Isatou Touray has urged Gambians to respect social distancing and other Covid-19 preventive proclamations announced by government to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking at the presentation of a D12 million relief package from communication giants Africell meant to enhance government’s fight against Covid-19, VP Touray said the country is facing unprecedented times that require the support and cooperation of all Gambians.

“This is a big fight that has health, socio-economic and political implications and there is no doubt that no country or government can do it alone. Closing our borders was a very good policy decision.

“We want to call on the population to respect the proclamations that are made; social distancing, washing our hands, and avoid gatherings. If we respect these proclamations by the grace of Allah and the efforts that the government is doing, we will definitely not suffer much,” Touray added.

The vice president, who is also heading a ministerial committee established to monitor and make policy guidelines in the wake of the pandemic, said even those with robust health care systems cannot respond adequately to curb the virus ‘much more a small nation like Gambia, emerging from a very difficult situation.’

She hailed Africell’s contribution to national development, adding that their support will make a big difference in government’s drive to combat the ‘invisible enemy.’

Finance minister Mambury Njie described Africell as the most compliant taxpayer institution in The Gambia.

He said the donation is the biggest single gesture offered to government and demonstrates the company’s commitment and dedication to national development.

Africell Chief Executive Officer, Alieu Badara Mbye said Africell “strongly believes that contributing to this campaign is our duty and not an option. We are stronger together and as a responsible Gambian citizen, Africell is committed to standing shoulder to shoulder with the government and the people of The Gambia to beat Covid-19.”

Mbye said the D12 million fund is meant to provide assistance to front line health care workers who have made enormous sacrifices in response and preparedness to curb Covid-19.