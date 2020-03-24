Wrestling Promoters Get New Executive

By Tabora Bojang

The Gambia Wrestling Promoters Association has elected a new executive committee to run the affairs of the association.

According to sources close to the group, the association is formed to promote and enhance the development of wrestling in The Gambia.

“Wrestling has become a big contributor to ending youth unemployment with thousands of youths empowered to earn a living in the sport. Together, we the wrestling promoters invest D6 million a year,” said secretary general Lamin Cham of Champion Sound Promotions. He added that the association was able to make great achievements, among them, providing a good environment for all promoters to function as well as organising teams and encouraging new promoters to join the sport.

The full executive members are: President Dawda Sow; 1st VP Adama Jallow, 2ndVP Jabell Touray, Secretary General Lamin Cham,Asst. secretary Ali Ndow, communications director Omar Touray, public relations officer Alhagie Morr Jobe, treasurer Gumba Gaye, auditor Ebrima Drammeh, Chief coordinator Sheikh Omar Sallah, assistant auditor Chebo Ndow, assistant treasurer Masow Touray and assistant PRO Omar Keita.