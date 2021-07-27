30.2 C
Yankuba Touray files appeal against death sentence

By Bruce Asemota

Yankuba Touray, a former member of the AFPRC junta who was recently sentenced to death for the murder of Ousman Koro Ceesay, has filed an appeal before the Gambia Court of Appeal.

Yankuba Touray is challenging both his conviction and sentencing by the High Court.

In the said petition of appeal, he raised several grounds of appeal which he is urging the Appeal Court to look into.

Touray was convicted and sentenced by the High Court, presided over by Justice Ebrima Ba Jaiteh on the 14th July after he was found guilty of a single charge of murder of Ousman Koro Ceesay in June 1995.

Meanwhile, the matter is expected to be heard in the next legal year beginning in October.

