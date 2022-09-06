YOUNG SCORPIONS MEET SENEGAL IN BATTLE FOR SEMIS

Coach Lie Bojang plots to tame Senegal ‘s Cubs

The last battle in the group matches at the West African Football Union (Wafu) youth championship currently on in Mauritania, is tonight, with joint Group A leaders Senegal and The Gambia meeting at 6 pm. A draw of any sort is enough for both teams (7 points each) to advance to the semis but with Guinea on 4 points taking on the already eliminated Liberia in the same group, the Young Scorpions cannot afford to let their foot off the gas tonight.

“We did very well already beating Cape Verde and Libera and drawing against Guinea, but our focus is to win or avoid defeat against Senegal tonight,” said Coach Lie Bojang who is guiding the team to defend its title as well as qualify for the African Youth Championship. Only the two finalists in this tournament can qualify to the African Youth Championship.

The Young Scorpions had their final training session yesterday morning ahead of tonight’s encounter against Senegal. In their last meeting, The Gambia U-20 defeated Senegal 5 – 4 on post-match penalties from a 2-2 draw on regular time at Thiés to be crowned champions and Coach Lie Bojang is determined to maintain that feat tonight.