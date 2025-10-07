Assembly bans fire arms after fully armed soldier attended enquiry

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Days after an armed soldier entered the National Assembly to testify at the ongoing investigations on the sale of former president Jammeh’s assets, the National Assembly yesterday made a swift move to ban firearms of all categories from the Assembly premises.

Sergeant Adama Jagne, a state guard’s soldier, testified before the committee last Wednesday. During his testimony, the soldier confirmed he was fully armed as he was seated in the witness chair before he was requested to disarm and handover his arms to the security officials at the Assembly.

Following his testimony, sources informed The Standard that the Clerk of the National Assembly convened an emergency meeting on the matter and raised concerns about the incident which could be serious security breach.

In a statement yesterday, the Assembly said effective immediately firearms of all categories, whether loaded or unloaded are strictly prohibited within the Assembly premises including the chamber, offices, committee rooms and surrounding grounds.

In addition, explosive devices, knives, bladed instruments, machetes, sharp or pointed objects and any other dangerous instruments or objects that could be used to inflict harm or compromise security are banned.

According to the Assembly, security officers who are officially entitled to carry weapons must deposit such weapons with the sergeant-at-arms for safe custody immediately upon arrival and before entering the main premises.

However, a senior official in the Assembly explained that the presidential guards coming to the Assembly during state functions are exempted from this firearm ban.

But he said orderlies of state ministers who are coming to the Assembly for normal parliamentary business will be required to deposit their weapons with the parliamentary security.