Monday, March 31, 2025
ALMAMI REBUFFS RUMOURS OF RESIGNATION FROM UDP

By Omar Bah Almami Fanding Taal, the spokesperson for opposition United Democratic Party (UDP), has denied rumours that he has resigned from the yellow party and is considering decamping to archrivals the National People's Party. Speculation has been making the rounds on social media and elsewhere that Mr Taal a former judge of the high court has...
Barrow sends Tangara to Mauritania to address migrants concerns

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad last evening issued a press release informing the public, particularly Gambians residing in Mauritania, that it has been closely monitoring developments concerning Gambian migrants...

NHRC chairperson engages IGP Touray

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) yesterday released a press statement on a courtesy visit its chairman Emmanuel Joof, made to IGP Seedy Touray. The...

QCell concludes Qur’anic recitation, Azaan competition

By Arret Jatta QCell, one of the leading GSM operators in The Gambia, concluded its annual Qur'anic Recitation Competition and Azaan Competition, at a grand...

Saderr, Amadou and Arret win Standard monthly awards

Layout editor Saderr Cham and reporters Amadou Jadama and Arret Jatta were yesterday awarded certificates and cash prizes as the winners of The Standard...

BABY SCORPIONS LEAVES FOR CAF CHAMPIONSHIP TODAY

The Gambia's quest for a third title in the Africa Under-17 championship gets into motion today with the team flying out to Morocco for...

Message for Gambian diaspora

By Foday Singhateh Last year, 740 million USD was sent by you, the Gambians of the Diaspora, towards the development of our nation. Your generosity, enthusiasm,...
Souleymane Bachir Diagne Senegal’s top philosopher

Souleymane Bachir Diagne is arguably the leading philosopher and intellectual to have emerged from Senegal since Cheikh Anta Diop. He has been named by Le Nouvel observateur as one of the 50 thinkers of...

The life of a girl child

Let Barrow do a Biden

Faster than Gina Bass!

Premier League to have two summer transfer windows

The Premier League has announced it will have two transfer windows this summer to allow Manchester City and Chelsea to sign players before the Club World Cup. The window will open between Sunday, 1 June...
National soul searching is urgently needed

By Madi Jobarteh Until members of a group or nation are bold and honest enough to look into each other's eyes to speak the truth to each other and accept their errors and failures and...
MINISTER PRESENTS FLAG TO BABY SCORPIONS AT SEND OFF

As part of the team's official send off ceremony yesterday, the minister of youth...

The Promised Messiah and Mahdi (as) : Guiding Light for the...

'True Significance of the Promised Messiah Day' After reciting Tashahhud, Ta'awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah,...

National soul searching is urgently needed

By Madi Jobarteh Until members of a group or nation are bold and honest enough...

Wastage of taxpayers’ money by the Barrow NPP ‘Kereng Kaffo’ government

By Tombong Saidy In a nation where teachers, nurses, the security forces and civil servants...

Reflections on the MoBSE officials’ appearance on Kerr Fatou

By Dr Alieu Manjang The recent appearance of Mr Momodou Jeng, director of curriculum and...

Unite against third term

By Jaingol* In 2026, The Gambia will face a pivotal moment in its democratic journey...

Echoes of Fulladu 2: The echo of silence

Nata sat quietly in the family compound of her friend Nyima Sidibeh. The small...

Minister explains to NAMs why QCell is allowed to roll fibre...

By Tabora Bojang Telecoms minister Lamin Jabbie has told members of the National Assembly that...

Barrow wants 500kms of new roads 

By Arfang Camara, NRA communications officer President Adama Barrow has stated that his government is...

From the streets to the algorithm: The lost art of genuine...

By Siaka Cisse You will be sedated at your doorstep. This will be after navigating...

Gentle giants of Chaku Bantang

By Baba Galleh Jallow Growing up in Chaku Bantang, and well into my adult life,...
