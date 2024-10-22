Akufo-Addo attends Commonwealth meeting to support Ayorkor Botchwey’s bid

- Advertisement -

President Akufo-Addo on Saturday, October 19, left Accra for Samoa in the South Pacific Ocean, to participate in the 27th Heads of States and Governments of the Commonwealth of Nations.

The meeting will take from Monday, 21st to 26th October 2024, to elect the new Secretary-General for the Commonwealth.

Ghana’s Minister of Regional Integration and Foreign Affairs, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, is contesting for the office of the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth with two other contestants from The Gambia and Lesotho.

The Minister of Information, Madam Fatimatu Abubakar, during an interview with the media in Accra on Saturday, said 56 Heads of States from the Commonwealth would vote to choose the next Secretary-General.

In that regard, President Akufo-Addo left Accra for Samoa to participate and canvas for votes for Ghana’s candidate, Ms. Shirley Oyorkor Botchwey.

Madam Abubakar said Ghana had been a formidable member of the Commonwealth and was hopeful that Ms. Ayorkor Botchwey would get the nod to lead the Association as its Secretary-General.

“Madam Shirley Oyorkor Botchwey, over the years, has distinguished herself in various committees she had the opportunity to serve within the diplomatic circles.

“She is contesting with other contestants from other African countries – The Gambia and Lesotho. We are confident that she is bringing it home and am hopeful that she will become the first African female Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.

“I’m inspired by her vision to help achieve climate resilience to promote economic transformation through increased trade and investments. She is also going to leverage technology to create opportunities for our youth,” Madam Abubakar stated.

The Minister noted that Madam Ayorkor Botchwey had been a very big voice for the developing nations and was optimistic that if she gets the mandate, she would create a network and promote trade and Investments on the African continent.

Madam Abubakar said she would personally participate in the breakfast meetings to discuss many pertinent issues, including youth and sports.

The meeting will promote multilateral relations and networks among the 56 independent member States of the Commonwealth to facilitate trade and investments.

The Minister was of the belief that Ghanaian women would take inspiration from Madam Oyorkor Botchwey’s bold step to lead the Commonwealth.