Standard wins Print Media taxpayer award third time

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By Lamin Cham

The Standard newspaper, trading as XL Standard Company Ltd, was on Saturday declared Print Media Taxpayer of the Year for the third consecutive year at the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) taxpayers award.

The newspaper, now located at its new offices at Kairaba Avenue, won this prestigious award that recognises prompt, transparent and total compliance of tax obligations by Gambian businesses.

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In a citation read before a large audience at the event presided over by President Barrow, the GRA said of The Standard: “Established in 2010, The Standard newspaper is a private newspaper and online news platform, for print and digital audience. It is one of the notable newspapers in The Gambia”.

The award was received by the Pa Salla Jeng, the general manager of the company.

Reacting to the award, the managing director of XL Standard Company, Sheriff Bojang said: “We thank GRA for recognising our efforts as a proactive and compliant tax office. In addition to it being a patriotic obligation, paying tax is a religious duty. The Standard operates as a social enterprise that shares the little we generate as income with the broader community. That is why it makes a lot of sense for the people in authority to help us grow than to garrote us as they have been doing.”