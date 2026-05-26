Jah Oil named Importer of the Year at GRA 2026 Awards

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By Omar Bah

Jah Multi Industries has been named importer of the Year at the 2026 Gambia Revenue Authority Annual Taxpayers’ Award Ceremony, earning recognition for its consistent compliance and contribution to The Gambia’s domestic revenue base.

The award was presented on Saturday during the GRA ceremony attended by President Adama Barrow, ministers, senior government officials and the business sector.

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The GRA said Jah Multi Industries’s record in meeting its obligations placed it at the forefront of the energy sector’s fiscal contribution at a time when global fuel price volatility is testing economies worldwide.

Jah Oil’s recognition comes as GRA reported collecting over D25.3 billion in 2025, exceeding its target by 10% and marking a 218% increase from the D7.79 billion collected in 2017.

President Adama Barrow credited the country’s revenue surge to “deliberate reforms, particularly the modernisation and digitalisation of tax administration.”

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By meeting its obligations consistently, Jah Multi Industries has helped stabilise a key revenue stream.

Barrow told award recipients that tax payment is “not just an obligation, but an investment in the future of our nation”. He pointed to ongoing road rehabilitation, expansion of schools, hospitals, and universities, and upgrades to public facilities as projects largely funded by domestic taxes.

“Your contribution to national development is worthy of recognition,” he said. “You have demonstrated that paying taxes is a noble, patriotic gesture. You are role models, and your example should inspire others across the country.”

GRA Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe said the authority’s digital systems now give real-time tracking of petroleum imports, sales, and tax liabilities, making it harder for large players to under-report.

“Digitalisation gives us visibility. When you operate at this scale, the system sees you,” Darboe said. He added that consistent compliance from firms like Jah Multi Industries provides the revenue stability GRA needs to meet annual targets.

The importation sector is one of the most sensitive and high-value segments of The Gambia’s economy.