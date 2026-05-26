APRC says Barrow’s remarks will not affect alliance with NPP

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By Arret Jatta

The Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) has said recent remarks made by President Adama Barrow about former president Yahya Jammeh will not sever the party’s alliance with the ruling National People’s Party (NPP).

The reaction follows comments made by President Barrow during his road project tour, where he accused Jammeh of using “fake projects” to deceive Gambian voters during his time in office. The remarks sparked criticism from some APRC supporters and members, including Bakary ‘Bakso’ Jaiteh, the party’s general coordinator.

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Jaiteh told The Standard yesterday that despite his “disappointment” over the president’s comments, the coalition arrangement between the APRC and NPP remains intact.

“For this year, it will not have any effect as far as the party is concerned,” he said, adding: “When two people are going together, they tend to have issues, but that should not stop what we all agreed upon.”

He noted that members of the APRC had already approved the alliance with the NPP, adding that the party remained committed to the arrangement despite whatever disagreement that may emerge.

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Jaiteh however cautioned that political allies should be careful about the kind of statements they make against each other publicly.

“Our people still feel that certain things should not be said when two people are in something together,” he stated.

He defended the legacy of the former APRC government, insisting that the party “has never done anything fake”.

Jaiteh further called on political leaders and supporters to be cautious about their public utterances to preserve unity and mutual respect within the alliance.