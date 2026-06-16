OPINION SPLIT OVER BARROW’S ARSENAL TROPHY CELEBRATION

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Like tens of millions of fans around the world, President Adama Barrow, a passionate fan of London- based English Premiership club Arsenal must have been gripped by unprecedented excitement that greeted the club’s breaking of a 22- year old jinx to win the title. And so on Sunday, he hosted a small gathering of selected fellow gunners to celebrate the club’s recent EPL title, after 22 years of waiting.

Information about the gathering is not forthcoming and there is no indication that it was state funded. Some of his fellow gunners called it a ‘family meeting’. But the president and his fellow gunners got more than they bargained for, because soon as pictures emerged from the short and not too much publicised ceremony, critics including the not- invited Manchester United fans, came firing from all cylinders, accusing the gunners of holding a secret party at a state bantaba. Other more serious critics in the opposition and civic society accused the president of a lack of compassion and empathy for the population who are suffering from an acute shortage of electricity affecting most part of the country.

Protest group Gala’s spokesman Omar Saibo Camara commented: “When we say President Adama Barrow and his government have little regard for the plight of Gambians, some of you think it is out of dislike or hatred. But see this for yourselves. In the midst of severe electricity and water shortages, when hospitals are operating in darkness, businesses are struggling to stay open, and daily life has been brought to a standstill, the president choose to host a celebration at State House for Arsenal’s trophy,”.

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Similar activities came from the opposition Unite Movement for Change: “We wish to state clearly and without equivocation: the State House of The Gambia is the seat of government of a sovereign nation. It is a symbol of the people’s trust, funded by the taxes and sacrifices of ordinary Gambians. It is not a football viewing centre. It is not a private lounge for the president’s personal leisure. And it is most certainly not a venue for foreign sports celebrations while citizens struggle with the daily burden of poverty, unemployment, and misgovernance.

There is a profound difference between a private citizen enjoying a sporting moment and a sitting Head of State deploying the resources and prestige of the State House to celebrate a club in North London, while Gambian schools remain underfunded, hospitals lack basic medicines, and young people risk their lives on the ‘backway’ in search of the dignity their own country has denied them. This is not a question of football,” a statement from UMC stated.

But there have been many other voices defending the president’s action.

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Suntou Touray, writing from his base in London said:

“As it is an election year in The Gambia, every issue is likely to be picked up, amplified, and used to raise the political temperature. However, the president’s celebration with Arsenal fans should not be one of those issues. spending a Sunday with friends who happen to be Arsenal supporters does not mean that the president is neglecting the country’s electricity challenges. The president has done nothing wrong by celebrating with fellow football fans. Such a gathering does not in any way hinder ongoing efforts to restore electricity or improve service delivery. The two issues are unrelated.”

He said not every occasion should be turned into a source of political controversy. “Normal human interaction, relaxation, and recreation are important for everyone, including public officials. The event took place on a Sunday and did not affect the president’s ability to delegate responsibilities, monitor developments, or oversee efforts aimed at restoring electricity and addressing other national concerns.

“It is also important to acknowledge the significant progress made under the president’s leadership in expanding access to electricity. Many communities that had never enjoyed electricity in the country’s history now have access to power. This achievement deserves recognition. At the same time, we should continue to encourage efforts toward more stable, reliable, and diversified energy sources to ensure long-term energy security and sustainability.

Constructive criticism is important in any democracy, but it should be grounded in fairness and context rather than attempts to create unnecessary negativity around ordinary and harmless activities. As an Arsenal fan myself, I associate with our fans globally for celebrating the trophy.”