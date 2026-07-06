Trust Bank deposits stand at over D12 billion

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By Arret Jatta

Trust Bank Gambia says growing customer confidence drove a strong increase in deposits to over D12 billion and strengthened its financial position in 2025, enabling it to maintain profitability and liquidity despite a challenging business environment.

The bank made these disclosures on Thursday during its Annual General Meeting at the Ocean Bay Hotel in Bakau, where shareholders, board members, senior management, staff, and invited guests reviewed its financial performance for the year.

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According to Board Chairman Franklin A. Hayford, customer deposits rose from D10.7 billion in 2024 to D12.75 billion in 2025, providing the bank with a stronger funding base to support future growth and lending activities.

Mr. Hayford said the bank’s total assets also expanded significantly, increasing from D12.84 billion to D14.69 billion over the same period, reflecting continued growth across its operations. The chairman further reported that Trust Bank maintained a strong capital position, with its capital adequacy ratio improving to 21 percent, well above the regulatory minimum. Liquidity also strengthened to 76 percent, placing the bank in a solid position to meet customer obligations while supporting business expansion.

On profitability, Trust Bank recorded a profit before tax of D491.02 million, up from D463.23 million in 2024. Net interest income also increased to D1.11 billion from D946.79 million, which Mr. Hayford attributed to improved returns on earning assets and prudent balance sheet management.

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Mr. Hayford noted that lending activity slowed during the year as part of the bank’s strategy to reinforce risk management and preserve the quality of its loan portfolio.

“Loans and advances moderated during the year as part of a deliberate risk management strategy. Nonetheless, we continue to prioritise asset quality,” he said.

He said the overall results demonstrate the bank’s resilience and prudent financial management despite an evolving operating environment.