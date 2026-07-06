Gambia hosts IMF, World Bank African caucus meeting

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By Arret Jatta

The Gambia today begins hosting of the African Caucus of The World Bank finance ministers, central bank governors and senior officials from across the continent.

The Gambia was selected to host three-day high level discussions on Africa’s economic future following the appointment of Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Seedy KM Keita, as chairman of the Caucus at its meeting held in Bangui, Central African Republic last year.

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The annual gathering, taking place from July 6 to 8 at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, is expected to attract delegates from all 54 African member countries, alongside representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank Group, the African Development Bank and other development partners.

Held under the theme, “Transforming Africa’s Economies Through Investment, Innovation and Inclusion,” this year’s meeting will focus on strategies to boost economic growth, strengthen resilience and address the continent’s financing challenges amid global economic uncertainty.

Discussions are also expected to examine ways of promoting investment, improving governance, expanding domestic resource mobilisation and accelerating structural transformation across key sectors.

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For The Gambia, hosting the African Caucus marks a significant milestone, placing the country at the centre of continental economic policy discussions.