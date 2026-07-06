Afrimed donates medical equipment to Police Clinic

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The Managing Director of Africmed International Hospital, Dr Omar Jagne, on Wednesday presented essential medical equipment and supplies to the Gambia Police Force (GPF), a move aimed at improving healthcare services for police officers and their families.

The donation, made at the Gambia Police Headquarters in Banjul, comes only weeks after Africmed donated an ambulance to the Police Clinic, underscoring the growing partnership between the private healthcare provider and the Gambia Police Force.

The donated items include; two oxygen cylinders, two Accu-Chek blood glucose monitoring machines, four packets of Accu-Chek test strips, one oxygen flow metre, one nebuliser, two oxygen masks and a wheelchair. The equipment is expected to strengthen the capacity of the Police Clinic to respond to medical emergencies and improve routine healthcare services.

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The items were received on behalf of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Seedy Mukhtar Touray by Assistant Inspector General of Police for Service Support, AIG Kalilu Njie.

AIG Njie conveyed the appreciation of the Inspector General of Police to Dr Jagne for what he described as a timely and generous intervention. He said the equipment would significantly enhance the quality of healthcare services provided to police officers and their families. Speaking during the presentation, Dr Jagne said supporting the Police Clinic was a worthy investment in national development, noting that the country’s security personnel deserve quality healthcare because of the critical role they play in protecting lives and property.

He explained that the donation forms part of Africmed International Hospital’s Corporate Social Responsibility programme, which seeks to complement government efforts in improving healthcare services across the country.

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“Our security personnel work tirelessly to safeguard our communities, often while others are asleep. Supporting their healthcare needs is one way of recognising their invaluable service to the nation,” Dr Jagne said.

He assured the leadership of the Gambia Police Force of Africmed’s continued commitment to supporting the Police Clinic, revealing that more assistance would be provided to help address the facility’s pressing healthcare needs.

Earlier the same day, Dr Jagne paid a courtesy call on Inspector General of Police Seedy Mukhtar Touray at his office, where the two discussed strengthening collaboration between Africmed International Hospital and the Gambia Police Force.

During the meeting, Dr Jagne said the recent ambulance donation marked only the beginning of a long-term partnership between the two institutions. He commended the head of the Police Clinic, Dr Secka, for his commitment in identifying the clinic’s most urgent needs and working to improve healthcare services for police personnel.

In response, Inspector General Touray expressed profound gratitude to Dr Jagne for both the ambulance and the latest donation of medical equipment, describing the contributions as significant support that would help improve healthcare delivery within the Police Clinic.

The Police Chief acknowledged Africmed’s growing contribution to the country’s health sector and commended Dr Jagne’s professionalism and commitment to public service. He recalled receiving treatment at Africmed International Hospital in the past and praised the quality of care he received.