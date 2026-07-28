Barrow predicts bigger victory as opposition talks collapse

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By Arret Jatta

President Adama Barrow has opined that the opposition parties’ proposed coalition has effectively collapsed following the reported withdrawal of the United Democratic Party (UDP) from the talks, and predicted a resounding very for him and his NPP in the elections this December.

The president said such development was expected because all of them want to lead. The main opposition party repeatedly walked out of the talks on Saturday though negotiators said they will reengage party.

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But speaking at a political rally in Jambur held in honour of his wife, First Lady Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow on Sunday, Barrow dismissed efforts by opposition parties to unite against him, arguing that competing ambitions for the presidency had made the coalition unworkable.

“They said they were going to form a coalition so they could run against us in the elections but some breaking news came from their side yesterday. The big party and the small parties have separated,” the president said.

With the reported withdrawal of the UDP, Barrow questioned the prospects of the remaining parties.

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“If the big party cannot draw water from the well with its long rope, do you think the small parties will be able to draw water?” he asked.

The president said he had always believed the coalition would fail because, according to him, every party leader wants to become president.

Barrow also accused some politicians of pursuing public office for personal gain rather than national service.

Expressing confidence ahead of the 2026 polls, Barrow said he remained ready to face any challenger.

“The people are behind me,” he said, adding that he would inflict even a bigger blow to the opposition this time round.

The president also dismissed opposition utterances surrounding his bid for a third term and allegations of irregularities in the ongoing voter registration exercise, describing them as “baseless.”