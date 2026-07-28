Book on Cheikh Mahfouz Aïdara presented to governor

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Cheikhna Cheikh Mahfouz Aïdara: The Light, a book on the Sene-Gambian sheriff patriarch, was presented to the governor of Ziguinchor on Friday Mor Talla Tine, by its author Chérif Cheikh Boun Chamsidine Aïdara.

According to reviewers, the book retraces the spiritual journey of Cheikhna Cheikh Mahfouz Aïdara, a religious figure who left his mark on West Africa, particularly The Gambia and Senegal, through his work of Islamisation, pacification, and the unification of communities.

For the author, the aim is to address an urgent need: to restore a history that is often distorted or falsified, in order to give people back their authentic points of reference. “A people without history is a lost people,” reminded Chérif Boun Chamsidine.

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He said The Light is intended as a tool for education and rehabilitation. “The book is designed to be taught in public schools, to offer young people cultural and spiritual references rooted in their traditions, in the face of external influences conveyed by social media. It serves as a compass for youth, a guide toward peace, fraternity, and social cohesion.”

Receiving the book on behalf of President Faye, the governor said The Light transcends the religious or literary realm. “It is an educational resource, a source of historical truth, and a tool for peace; a work that illuminates the present and prepares for the future, supported by the state and communities alike.”

Cheikh Mahfouz Aïdara was born in 1855 in Mauritania, and settled in Casamance, where he accomplished a unique feat: pacifying and Islamising the region through the sheer force of his moral integrity and his teachings on peace. “Without any armed force, he achieved the historic feat of uniting hearts and bringing together peoples of diverse cultures,” writes Chérif Cheikh Boun Chamsidine Aidara.

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The founding of Darousalam in Jola country and Binako in Balanta country illustrates his genius as a unifier. These cities became common centres of gravity, transforming the sub-region into a sanctuary of peaceful coexistence. “These cities are not simply places to live; they are beacons of spirituality and fraternity,” the author emphasised.

Cheikh Mahfouz is regarded as the patron saint of Brikama in The Gambia.

Kewoulo, The Standard