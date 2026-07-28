437 organisations, 346 mayors join Diomaye’s Kiiraay Republican Patriots party

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At the launch ceremony for Bassirou Diomaye Faye’s new political party, named “Kiiraay Republican Patriots” on Saturday, Aminata Touré, supervisor of the Diomaye President Coalition, announced significant new members.

According to the former prime minister now high representative of the president, more than 437 organisations, parties, and movements, and 346 mayors from across the country have joined forces with President Faye to create the new party.

“We want a strong party based on unity and the interests of the party and President Bassirou Diomaye Faye. This will help us find solutions that will allow us to win the upcoming elections,” declared Touré.

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The coalition supervisor also set ambitious electoral goals: “We would like the party to win a majority of municipalities in the 2027 local elections. We want 80% of the municipalities in this country to fall into the party’s hands,” she said.

PressAfrik