UN-SG: Kagame and Museveni derail Macky Sall’s momentum

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The race for the position of UN Secretary-General, succeeding António Guterres, has sprung a new surprise. While former Senegalese President Macky Sall’s campaign is in full swing amidst intense international diplomatic manoeuvring, the Ugandan government has announced the candidacy of Ugandan politician Olara Otunnu, for the post.

According to well-informed sources who spoke to Africa Confidential, it all started with a phone call between Paul Kagame and his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, two days ago. According to several sources consulted by Africa Confidential, Paul Kagame has not forgiven Macky Sall for aligning himself with Bujumbura to secure the support of his candidacy with the African Union.

Other sources suggest that Rwandan President Kagame is not on good terms with former Bissau-Guinean President Umaro Sissoco Embaló. Embaló, very active in Macky Sall’s campaign, serves as campaign director.

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The Ugandan diplomatic document, dated 25th July, 2026, informed the president of the General Assembly and the president of the Security Council of the nomination of Olara Otunnu for the position of secretary-general and of the selection and appointment process for the secretary-general, dated November 25, 2025 (document A/80/544-S/2025/765), in accordance with General Assembly Resolution 79/327.

Reacting to this news, Madiambal Diagne, a close associate of Macky Sall told the Senegalese media: “This is a dirty trick that has shocked African diplomatic circles. Uganda has just presented a new candidate, Olara Otunnu, for the position of UN Secretary-General, despite Macky Sall’s excellent performance in the candidates’ oral presentations. Africa is tearing itself apart.”