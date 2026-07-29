Sanna Manjang opens defence with tales of his role as patrol commander

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By Arret Jatta

Former soldier Sanna Manjang yesterday opened his defence before the High Court in Banjul, outlining his military career and duties as commander of a border patrol team in Kanilai during the period linked to the charges against him.

The defence’s case began after Manjang withdrew an application for bail, with his lawyer, Defence Counsel SK Jobe, informing the court that he had insufficient time to respond to the State’s affidavit opposing the application, which was served late. State prosecutor and deputy director of public prosecutions ER Dougan raised no objection, and Justice SK Jobarteh struck out the bail application.

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Manjang, a resident of Brikama and father of eight, testified that he joined the Gambia Armed Forces in January 1994 and served in several roles, including as a regimental police officer at Fajara Barracks. He said he was promoted through the ranks and later underwent commando training in Libya before returning to The Gambia.

According to him, he was subsequently assigned to the Kanilai patrol unit, where he led border security operations aimed at protecting Gambians living near the Casamance border during a period of instability. He told the court that patrol teams were rotated monthly and that he commanded the operations because of his familiarity with the border area.

Manjang testified that soldiers assigned to the patrols were selected by senior officers, including then State House Commander Ousman Badgie, and reported to him for deployment.

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He also recounted leading a rescue mission in which seven Gambians allegedly held by Casamance rebels were freed after an exchange of gunfire lasting about 45 minutes. He said the rescued civilians were later handed over to police at Kalaji Police Station together with their belongings, adding that records of the operation should exist.

Following his testimony, the defence sought an adjournment to continue its case. The prosecution did not object, and Justice Jobarteh adjourned proceedings to October 8, 2026.

The prosecution initially indicted Sanna Manjang on murder-related charges. The indictment was later amended several times. On 17 July 2026, the High Court allowed the State to file a further amended indictment, dropping the remaining murder charges and proceeding instead with two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm.