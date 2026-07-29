Gabonese president Brice Nguema due here tomorrow

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President Adama Barrow will host the president of Gabon, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, on a State visit from tomorrow 30th July to 2nd August.

The trip aims at strengthening the longstanding bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the visit, the two leaders will hold a tête-à-tête, followed by official bilateral talks at State House in Banjul to review existing areas of cooperation and explore new opportunities for partnership between the two countries. President Oligui Nguema will also visit key government infrastructure projects and historical areas including the National Food & Drug Quality Control Laboratory in Brusubi, the UTG Faraba Campus, National Emergency Treatment Centre in Farato and the Kachikally Crocodile Pool in Bakau.

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The visit will be marked by a state banquet.

President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema was a military officer who is currently serving as the fourth president of Gabon since May 2025, having previously served in this role in a transitional capacity from 2023 and was also the chairman of the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions from 2023 until his accession to the presidency. He has also been the commander-in-chief of the Gabonese Republican Guard since 2020.

Oligui is a member of the Bongo family and played a key part in overthrowing his cousin Ali Bongo during the 2023 coup. He ran for president in Gabon’s first democratic election in five decades and was elected.