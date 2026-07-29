Gambian sprinters in action today at Glasgow Games

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Gambia athletes will return to the track today as the sprint events continue at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

In the women’s 200 meters first round, Isatou Sey and Nyimasata Jawneh will feature for The Gambia while Ebrima Camara and Lamin Camara are set to represent the country in male category.

Meanwhile, following a semifinal finish in the 100 metres yesterday, Gina Bass will return to lead the Gambian women’s 4x 100 metres relay team later in the week.

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The track queen who returned from nursing a child said she is grateful to have made it to the semifinals.

”I thank God to have finished the race in good shape. I was hoping to reach the finals but it didn’t happen. But coming from having a child is means a lot to me to reach the semifinals,” Gina said.

She is however expected to inspire her rising compatriots in the relay as Gambia hunts for medals.

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By our correspondent in Glasgow