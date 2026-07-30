NAM to hand over D1.5 million women empowerment project

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The Majority Leader of the National Assembly and Member for Kantora, Billay G Tunkara, has announced the handover of a D1.5 million women and youth empowerment project in his constituency next month.

The initiative underscores a growing emphasis on National Assembly Members (NAMs) directly investing in and giving back to their constituents through tangible development projects.

Tunkara has publicly positioned himself as a champion of youth and women empowerment, with his official social media presence highlighting “Youths and Women Empowerment” as a core focus.

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He has also engaged the Gambian diaspora, discussing national development and the role of Gambians abroad in shaping the country’s future.

His announcement aligns with broader patterns of constituency-level interventions by NAMs in The Gambia.

“Empowering women and youth is not just a local concern but a national development priority. Projects that provide skills training, seed funding, or access to markets can catalyse broader economic participation and reduce poverty,” Hon Tunkara said.

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He added that focus on these groups aligns with regional and global development goals, including the UN Sustainable Development Goals on gender equality and decent work.

As The Gambia continues to grapple with governance challenges and public expectations, such projects can serve as models for accountability, impact, and the meaningful engagement of NAMs with their people.