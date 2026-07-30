Auditors asked ministry to recover over D6M licence fees from fishmeal factories

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By Tabora Bojang

At least eleven fish processing companies and three fish meal factories have failed to pay their annual licence fees to the Ministry of Fisheries for the year 2025, with over D6 million remaining outstanding, audit reports revealed.

According to the auditors, each of the eleven fish processing factories is required to pay an annual licence fees of D25,000 totalling D325,000 but no payment was made.

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In addition, three other companies, Golden Lead Import and Export in Gunjur, JXYG aquatic products in Kartong and Nessim Fishing & Fishing Processing in Sanyang who are each required to pay D2,000,000 as revenue to the Ministry totalling D6,000,000, have failed to make any payments.

The auditors warned that the absence of payment of annual licence fees by fish processing establishments might lead to loss of revenue leading to understatement of financial statements.

The report urged the Ministry to ensure they recover the arrears of annual licence fee and provide evidence for audit verification.

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The defaulting fish processing companies are: Bluefinn Fish Processing Company in Tanji, Kendaka Food And Fisheries International in Sarro/Denton Bridge, The Atlantic Seafood Company in Sarro/Denton Bridge, Rosamond Trade in Sarro/Denton Bridge, International Pelican Seafood Co in Banjul, Hansen Seafood Company in Denton Bridge, A-Plus Fishing Enterprise in Sarro/Denton Bridge, West Africa Peche Ltd in Batokunku, Galaxy Fish enterprise in Tanji, Blue FINN FISHING Enterprise in Tanji and KOGAM fish processing Enterprise in Kanifing.

Ministry responds

In its response to the findings, the Ministry of Fisheries said the three fishmeal factories [Golden Lead, JXYG and Nessim] were written to and a reminder will be sent to them and if they failed to comply by the end July, the matter will be forwarded to the Ministry of Justice for further necessary action. “As for the fish processing factories, the Department will write to them and make a follow-up for the payment,” the ministry said.