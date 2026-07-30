SPRINTER JAWNEH MAKES SEMIS AS GAMBIA KEEPS HOPES ALIVE AT GLASGOW GAMES

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Sprinter Nyimasata Jawneh kept The Gambia’s medal aspirations alive at the Glasgow Games after producing a strong performance to qualify for the 200 metres semi-finals, offering a welcome lift on an otherwise frustrating day for Team Gambia.

Jawneh advanced confidently to the next stage of the competition, becoming the only Gambian athlete to progress on a day marked by heartbreaks and missed opportunities.

The biggest disappointment came in the men’s 200 metres, where Lamin Camara clocked an impressive 21.19 seconds and initially appeared to have secured a place in the next round. However, his celebrations were short-lived after officials disqualified him for a lane infringement.

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Isatou Sey suffered a similar fate after also being disqualified for stepping outside her lane in the women’s 200m despite an encouraging performance that had put her in contention for qualification.

There was further disappointment for Team Gambia as sprinters Ebrima Camara and Alieu Joof were eliminated in the opening rounds of the men’s 200m, bringing their campaigns to an early close.

Despite these setbacks, national coach Mariama Sallah remained upbeat about the team’s overall performance. She described the day’s outcome as disappointing but praised the athletes for their determination and composure against world-class opposition.

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Sallah said the experience gained in Glasgow would be invaluable for the country’s young athletes and expressed confidence that Gambian athletics continues to make significant progress on the international stage.

Attention now shifts to Thursday’s semi-final, where Jawneh will attempt to book a place in the final and continue The Gambia’s impressive showing in athletics.

Team Gambia’s campaign, however, is far from over. Medal hopeful Faye Njie is set to begin his challenge on Saturday in the men’s 73kg judo competition, while Abdourahman Ceesay will compete in the men’s -100kg category. Cycling will also take centre stage for The Gambia when A Jammeh lines up in the men’s 40-kilometre Points Race at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome as the country continues its quest for success at the Glasgow Games.

By our correspondent in Glasgow