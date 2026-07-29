KEMO CEESAY NAMES PROPOSED EXECUTIVE MEMBERS

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As the build up to the August 29 Gambia Football Federation GFF elections continues, one of the three aspirants for president, Kemo Ceesay, has released the names of his proposed executive committee members .

Introducing the team in a post on his official Facebook page, Ceesay said: ‘When it comes to capacity, academic qualifications, experience, integrity, and networks within football, I am confident in the strength of the team we have assembled.”

He then went on to reveal the team as follows:

President: Kemo Ceesay

1st Vice President: Momodou Jagana

2nd Vice President: Bakary Bojang

3rd Vice President: Alhagie Demba OB Conateh

4th Vice President: Ms Sainabou Jai Cham (by virtue of her position as the elected President of the Women’s Football Association)

Executive Committee Member: Lamin Dembajang

Executive Committee Member (Referees’ Representative): Mawdo Jallow.

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Two additional female representatives (to complete the Executive Committee, in accordance with the Statutes).

According to Ceesay, the team brings together a unique blend of experience, professional competence, academic excellence, integrity, and diverse expertise, united by a shared vision to transform Gambian football.