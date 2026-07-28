21 migrants Intercepted in The Gambia, Including 11 Senegalese

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The Gambia Department of Immigration (GID), through its Border Patrol Unit (BPU) based at the Migration Management Unit (MMU) in Tanji, intercepted 21 undocumented migrants in Brufut on 23rd July, 2026. The migrants included 11 Senegalese, eight Malians, one Gambian, and one Guinean. This operation is part of the Gambian authorities’ on-going efforts to combat irregular migration.

Welder found dead by hanging in his room

The tragedy occurred in the village of Khalmbane, in the commune of Thiolom Fall, Kébémer department in the Louga region in northwest Senegal. A 30-year-old metal welder, identified as Fallou Sall, was found hanged in his room on Saturday morning. According to initial reports, the young man took his own life. Alerted, fire fighters arrived at the scene and removed the body. The remains were taken into custody, and an investigation has been opened by the Sagatta village gendarmerie brigade to determine the exact circumstances of the tragedy. The reason for this the apparent suicide remained unknown by the time we went to press.

Kafountine boat capsizes: 2 rescued, 1 missing, 1 dead

A pirogue capsized off the coast of Kafountine the Bignona department over the weekend. A lifeless body was recovered. After identification, it was determined to be a Mr Faye, one of the fishermen aboard the artisanal vessel. Despite search operations conducted by several naval units, another fisherman remains missing, leaving the fate of the missing man uncertain. The boat, registered in the name of B Ngom, was carrying four fishermen from Ndiaganiao, under the command of Captain N Diouf. Specialising in fishing for cymbium “yett” the crew had set out to sea in particularly rough weather conditions. According to reports, the boast capsized when the net was being deployed. It became entangled around the engine’s propellers, causing damage. The pirogue then began taking on water from the stern before capsizing and sinking. Two of the fishermen, who were not wearing life jackets, were swept away by the waves. The other two survived after several hours at sea, rescued just in time by another pirogue in the area.

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Ex-Sonko ally says after mass exodus, nothing left of Pastef

Yankhoba Diémé, a native of Casamance, former comrade of Ousmane Sonko and now Armed Forces minister has claimed that following a mass exodus, Pastef is now a hollow skeleton. He said: “There’s nothing left of this party [Pastef]. Of the 46 JPS (youth and popular support) coordinating bodies of Pastef, 35 were received yesterday at the presidential palace.”

During the launch ceremony of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye’s new political party, Diémé delivered a scathing attack on Pastef, asserting that the party led by Ousmane Sonko was gradually losing its members to the new presidential platform. According to him,“there’s nothing left of Pastef; everyone has left”.

Touba Qur’anic teacher sentenced after chaining 7 pupils and forcing them to beg

The Diourbel Magistrate’s Court sentenced Moustapha Dramé to fifteen days in prison and a fine of 50,000 CFA francs. The Qur’anic teacher admitted to chaining seven boys, aged 9 to 14, by their ankles for several days and forcing them to beg and hand over the monies they collected. The oustass was prosecuted for violence and assault against minors under the age of 15 under his care, as well as for exploiting the begging of others. In court, Dramé admitted to chaining the children. He explained that the boys were in the habit of leaving the daara (Qur’anic school) instead of attending classes. The chains, according to his version of events, were therefore used to prevent them from running away. The defendant also stated that he acted with the consent of the parents, whom he claimed to have contacted by telephone.

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Prosecutors demand 10 years for massage sex assault

A young woman has accused one Édouard Mbaye Guèye of turning a massage session into a sexual assault. The defendant categorically denied the allegations and maintained that the encounter was consensual. According to L’Observateur, the prosecution relied on witness statements, a medical certificate, and the complainant’s declarations to request a ten-year prison sentence. The case examined before the Guédiawaye Criminal Court dates back to 5th February, 2023. The complainant, 23 years old at the time, had contacted Édouard Mbaye Guèye for a therapeutic massage session. The two had previously communicated via WhatsApp. According to the young woman’s version reported by the newspaper, she was led to a room after being assured that other people were present. Once inside, she discovered that she was alone with the defendant. She then accused Édouard Mbaye Guèye of becoming insistent, of assaulting her, and of forcing her into sexual intercourse despite her resistance. The complainant claims she managed to leave the premises and find refuge with a neighbour before going to the Keur Massar gendarmerie to file a complaint. A medical certificate included in the case file also mentioned injuries during after the incident. Édouard Mbaye Guèye categorically denied the rape accusation. He maintained that the relationship between him and the complainant was consensual. The case has been adjourned, and the verdict is expected on 4th August.