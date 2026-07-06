America at 250: the enduring promise of liberty, democracy, and the work of every generation

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Dear Editor,

The 250th anniversary of the United States is more than a commemoration of a nation’s birth; it is a reminder of the enduring power of ideas. The American Revolution was neither won nor completed on July 4, 1776, nor did freedom arrive fully formed with the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Rather, the Declaration represented a courageous moral and political commitment by a generation of Founders who dared to proclaim that liberty was not a privilege granted by rulers but an inherent right possessed by every human being. Their struggle was fuelled not only by military resistance but also by the revolutionary conviction that legitimate government derives its authority from the consent of the governed. Thomas Jefferson’s immortal words, that all people are created equal and endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights. Among these rights are “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness,” which have since transcended American history to become one of history’s most enduring expressions of human dignity and democratic aspiration.

The journey from principle to practice has never been complete, and every generation has been called to narrow the distance between the nation’s founding ideals and its lived reality. That unfinished work does not diminish the vision of the Founders; rather, it affirms that freedom is not a destination but a continuous responsibility. The greatest tribute we can pay to those who sacrificed for independence is not merely to celebrate their achievements but to preserve the institutions, civic virtues, and democratic commitments they entrusted to future generations. As America marks its semiquincentennial, it is worth remembering that the nation’s greatest inheritance is not simply its independence, but the enduring belief that justice, equality, and liberty remain ideals that every generation must continually renew, defend, and advance.

Dr Lamin Keita

Indiana, US

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Nepotism is not the change Gambians voted for in 2016

Dear Editor,

As The Gambia approaches the presidential election on 5 December 2026, citizens have an important opportunity to reflect on the promises that inspired the democratic transition of 2016 and to ask whether those promises have been fulfilled.

One of the strongest aspirations of Gambians in 2016 was the hope for a government built on merit, accountability, transparency, and equal opportunity. Many believed that public office would no longer be treated as a privilege reserved for the politically connected, but as a responsibility entrusted to the most qualified citizens.

Yet concerns about nepotism and favoritism have continued to dominate public debate throughout the current administration. Critics have questioned appointments involving relatives of President Adama Barrow, including the appointment of an in-law as Inspector General of Police, a niece to a ministerial position, and other relatives to leadership roles within state institutions and parastatals. Questions have also been raised about the prominence of the First Lady’s charitable foundation and whether it has benefited from privileged access to state resources. In addition, allegations have circulated that public funds were used to support a business associated with a presidential relative. Such allegations deserve transparent and independent scrutiny so that the Gambian people can have confidence in the integrity of public institutions.

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Whether or not every allegation is ultimately substantiated, the perception that family relationships influence access to public office is itself damaging. Democracy depends not only on fair governance but also on public trust. When qualified Gambians believe they are overlooked because they lack family or political connections, confidence in national institutions is weakened.

The Gambia is blessed with capable professionals, experienced civil servants, academics, entrepreneurs, security experts, and young leaders. Public appointments should be based on competence, integrity, experience, and commitment to national service not personal relationships.

The democratic struggle of 2016 was about much more than replacing one leader with another. It was about transforming the culture of governance. It was about ensuring that no Gambian would ever feel excluded because they lacked the right surname or family connection. It was about building institutions that serve the nation rather than individuals.

Every appointment made on the basis of family ties, or perceived to be so, risks undermining those ideals. It sends a discouraging message to hardworking Gambians who dedicate years to education and public service in the hope that merit will be rewarded.

As voters prepare for the 5 December 2026 election, they should ask themselves several important questions:

Has the country become more merit-based than it was in 2016?

Are public institutions independent and free from political influence?

Are national resources being managed with complete transparency and accountability?

Are all Gambians being given equal opportunities to serve their country?

Democracy requires accountability. Elections are not simply about personalities; they are about the kind of country we wish to build for future generations. If citizens believe that the promises of 2016 have not been fulfilled, the ballot box provides a peaceful and constitutional means to demand higher standards of governance.

The future of The Gambia should belong to every Gambian not to any one family, political network, or privileged circle. Our nation deserves leaders who unite rather than divide, who promote merit rather than favoritism, and who remember that public office is a public trust.

On 5 December 2026, every vote will be an opportunity to choose the values that will guide The Gambia into the future.

Yankuba Sawo

UK