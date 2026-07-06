60-Second Shopping Dash: ChopWin Gambia Delivers on Its Promise

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One minute, one supermarket, and everything he could carry

The moment World Cup Raffle winner Saka Saka had been waiting to arrive inside a Banjul supermarket with a simple instruction: one minute on the clock, pick anything you want, and ChopWin pays for it all. With the timer running and Haje Gambia – ChopWin’s brand ambassador – cheering him on, Saka wasted no time. He moved fast, filled his arms, and by the time the sixty seconds were up, he had put together an impressive haul that left even the ChopWin team surprised.

When it was over, Saka Saka was all smiles. “I’m very happy,” he told Haje as they headed to the checkout. “I was shocked.” Haje summed up the mood on behalf of everyone watching: “Even me, I’m happy for you – because this is a lot.”

ChopWin picks up the bill – every item, no exceptions

True to its word, ChopWin covered the full cost of every item Saka selected during his sixty-second dash. The moment at the checkout – seeing a cart full of goods paid for entirely by the platform – is precisely what ChopWin designed this activation to deliver: a real, tangible prize experience that goes well beyond a digital reward. Saka’s genuine shock and gratitude at the end of the session captured everything the campaign was built to create.

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About ChopWin Gambia

ChopWin is an online casino platform built specifically for African players, offering certified slots and crash games including Aviator, with mobile money payment support and a mobile-first experience tailored for Gambian players. The World Cup Raffle shopping dash is part of ChopWin’s ongoing commitment to bringing real-world rewards to its community – putting its players at the centre of the celebration.