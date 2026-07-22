Why The Gambia is unlikely to attain regional leadership under President Adama Barrow?

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Dear Editor,

Leadership at the sub-regional and continental levels is not attained by chance or ceremony. It is earned through a consistent demonstration of vision, competence, diplomatic influence, and the confidence of fellow member states. Countries that emerge as leaders within Ecowas, the African Union (AU), or other multilateral organizations do so because they have shown the ability to articulate solutions to regional challenges, build consensus, and project a coherent national vision.

Nearly a decade into President Adama Barrow’s administration, it is difficult to argue that The Gambia has developed the strategic profile required to assume such leadership. While the country has regained international goodwill following the democratic transition of 2017, goodwill alone is insufficient to establish regional leadership. Sustained influence requires purposeful governance, institutional strength, and a clear foreign policy agenda that commands respect beyond national borders.

By this stage of President Barrow’s presidency, one would reasonably expect The Gambia to be positioning itself for leadership roles not only within Ecowas but also within the African Union. Such aspirations should naturally flow from years of stable governance, effective diplomacy, and credible national leadership. Instead, the country’s regional footprint remains modest, with little evidence of a deliberate strategy to shape policy discussions or drive initiatives that address West Africa’s pressing political, economic, or security challenges.

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The contrast with Senegal under President Bassirou Diomaye Faye is instructive. Although President Faye has been in office for a relatively short period, Senegal has projected itself as an increasingly influential actor within the sub-region. Whether one agrees with every policy adopted by his administration or not, the government’s actions suggest a structured approach to governance, a clearly articulated vision, and a willingness to engage proactively in regional affairs. This stands in contrast to a style of governance that many Gambians perceive as reactive, incremental, and driven more by trial and error than by long-term planning.

Leadership requires confidence—not merely personal confidence, but institutional confidence. Regional partners must believe that a country possesses the capacity to lead negotiations, mediate disputes, propose innovative solutions, and implement commitments. Confidence is built through consistency, strategic planning, and demonstrable achievements. Without these qualities, opportunities for regional leadership become increasingly difficult to attain.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) provides an important case study. Hosting the OIC Summit was undoubtedly a historic diplomatic milestone for The Gambia and demonstrated the country’s ability to organise a major international event. However, chairing an international organisation carries responsibilities that extend far beyond hosting a summit. It requires sustained diplomatic engagement, agenda-setting, coalition-building, and active efforts to advance the organisation’s objectives.

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This raises legitimate questions. Since assuming the chairmanship of the OIC, what major diplomatic initiatives has The Gambia championed? What concrete proposals has it advanced toward conflict resolution, humanitarian cooperation, or dialogue among member states? In what ways has the country used its chairmanship to influence discussions on peace, development, or the challenges confronting the Muslim world? These are reasonable questions that deserve substantive answers.

It is important to recognise that no single country—particularly one as small as The Gambia—can realistically resolve complex international conflicts on its own. Nevertheless, effective chairmanship can still be measured by diplomatic initiatives, mediation efforts, coalition-building, policy proposals, or sustained advocacy that advances the organisation’s priorities. The true value of such leadership lies not in solving every global crisis but in demonstrating purposeful engagement and measurable diplomatic impact.

Unfortunately, many Gambians struggle to identify tangible outcomes that have emerged from the country’s tenure as OIC chair. If there have been significant diplomatic achievements, they have not been effectively communicated to the public. If there have been missed opportunities, they should serve as lessons for strengthening future foreign policy and diplomatic engagement.

The broader issue is one of governance. Visionary leadership does not merely respond to events; it anticipates them. It establishes clear national priorities, builds capable institutions, develops professional diplomacy, and creates confidence among both citizens and international partners. Countries that consistently produce such leadership naturally become influential within regional and continental organisations.

The Gambia possesses enormous potential. It enjoys political stability compared with many of its neighbours, has a respected history of peaceful coexistence, and commands international sympathy due to its democratic transition. These advantages could serve as the foundation for greater regional influence. However, potential alone is insufficient. It must be matched by strategic leadership, competent governance, and a coherent vision for the country’s role in Africa and beyond.

Until these qualities become defining features of national governance, The Gambia is likely to remain a participant rather than a leader in regional affairs. The opportunity to shape the future of West Africa and the continent still exists but realising that opportunity will require a decisive shift from reactive governance toward visionary statecraft—one that inspires confidence at home and earns respect abroad.

Amadou Jaiteh

PROGRESS party leader