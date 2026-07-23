Police say man found living in forest is mentally unstable, not a thief

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By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Police say their findings have established that the man who was found settled in a make-shift house at the Nyambai Forest during a recent cleaning exercise, is of unsound mind, and suggestions circulating on social media that he is a thief, is unfounded.

According to Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Modou Musa Sisawo, allegations that someone had been living in the forest, stealing items from the community and hiding them there were brought to the attention of the Gambia Police Force which investigated the matter.

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According to Regional Crime Officer Amadou Kujabi, the incident occurred on Sunday, July 12, when members of the community conducting a forest clean-up discovered a man living in a makeshift shelter deep inside the forest. The encounter was captured on a video that went viral online.

According to RCO Kujab, the man was escorted to the police station for questioning before investigators visited the location where he had been residing.

“Our findings are contrary to the reports circulating on social media. The individual is mentally unstable. He identified himself as Modou Jawo, a Senegalese national, and admitted that he built the shelter in the forest where he had been living,” Kujabi stated.

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He added that during the interview, officers observed clear signs that the man was suffering from mental illness.

“At one point, he insisted that the area was in Foni and that his shelter was located there, despite being in Nyambai Forest. From the interview alone, there were strong indications that he was not mentally stable.”

Kujabi also dismissed claims that the items recovered from the shelter were stolen properties.

“Those items that were alleged on social media to be stolen solar panels turned out to be discarded materials collected from dumping sites. The man simply picked up whatever he found abandoned and brought it back to his shelter. Although he claimed to be an electrician, he demonstrated no knowledge of electrical devices,” the police regional crime officer explained.

He said police subsequently took the man to the Brikama Polyclinic for a mental health assessment.

“He was examined by medical personnel, who confirmed that he was mentally unwell and recommended that he be admitted to Tanka Tanka Psychiatric Hospital for treatment,” Kujabi said.

Unexpected family rescue

However, before arrangements for his admission at Tanka-Tanka could be completed, an unexpected development occurred.

“Apparently the man’s brother and sister, who reside in Senegal, saw the video online and immediately travelled to The Gambia and met police investigators informing them that the man, Modou, had been undergoing psychiatric treatment in Senegal before he disappeared,” the police officer said.

He said the man’s siblings have been searching for him and had no idea where he was until they saw the video circulating on social media.

Following discussions with the family, the police handed Jawo over to his relatives, who returned with him to Senegal for continued care and treatment.

The Gambia Police Force urged members of the public to avoid spreading unverified information on social media and to allow law enforcement agencies to conduct investigations before drawing conclusions.