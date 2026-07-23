Sovereignty cannot be negotiated by silence!!!

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Dear Editor,

If the reports emerging from Bulock Military Camp in Foni are true, then The Gambia has witnessed one of the most alarming assaults on its sovereignty in recent history. The alleged entry of Senegalese military personnel into Gambian territory, the demolition of perimetre walls belonging to a Gambian military installation, and the assertion that portions of our land now fall within Senegalese territory represent matters of the utmost constitutional and international significance. Equally disturbing is the deafening silence from the Government of The Gambia, the commander-in-chief, the ministry of defence and the Gambia Armed Forces. When a nation’s territorial integrity is called into question, silence is not diplomacy, it is dereliction.

The sovereignty and territorial integrity of every State are among the most sacred principles recognised by international law. Article 2(1) of the United Nations Charter affirms the sovereign equality of all Member States, while Article 2(4) expressly prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State. These principles are not mere political aspirations; they are binding legal obligations upon every nation, including both The Gambia and Senegal. No State possesses the unilateral legal authority to cross an international boundary, alter military infrastructure, or assert jurisdiction over disputed territory through physical action. If a boundary dispute exists, the law is clear: it must be resolved through peaceful means, negotiation, mediation, arbitration or adjudication, not by bulldosers escorted by soldiers.

The African Union and Ecowas are built upon precisely the same principles. They recognise that peace between neighbouring States depends upon mutual respect for existing borders, peaceful settlement of disputes and absolute respect for the sovereignty of Member States. Africa has suffered too greatly from territorial conflicts to permit unilateral military action to become an acceptable method of resolving border disagreements. Should such conduct go unanswered, it would establish a dangerous precedent that threatens not only The Gambia but every nation on the continent.

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Yet perhaps the greatest disappointment is not what Senegal may have done, but what our own Government has apparently failed to do. Where was the official protest? Where was the emergency statement from the Commander-in-Chief? Where was the reassurance to Gambians that every inch of our sovereign territory would be defended through every lawful diplomatic and legal avenue available? Where was the explanation from the Gambian Armed Forces, whose constitutional duty is to safeguard the territorial integrity of this Republic?

A professional military does not rush recklessly into armed confrontation, nor should it. Responsible governments must exercise restraint where necessary to preserve peace. However, restraint can never mean surrendering the national narrative. It can never mean allowing citizens to learn of alleged incursions into their own country from social media while those constitutionally entrusted with defending the Republic remain silent. Leadership demands transparency, decisiveness and accountability.

If Senegal genuinely believes that part of the Bulock Military Camp lies within its territory, international law provides lawful mechanisms to address that claim. The two States may establish a joint boundary commission, engage in diplomatic negotiations, appoint independent experts, or, where agreement proves impossible, submit the dispute to arbitration or to the International Court of Justice. These are the institutions created by the international community precisely to prevent military confrontation between neighbouring States. What international law does not encourage is unilateral enforcement through military presence and demolition of structures before the legal status of the land has been conclusively determined.

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The Government of President Adama Barrow therefore owes the Gambian people immediate answers. Was this operation authorised? Was there a bilateral agreement permitting Senegalese forces to enter Gambian territory? Was there a formal boundary determination accepted by both governments? If so, the public deserves full disclosure. If not, what diplomatic measures have been taken to protest what many perceive to be a violation of Gambian sovereignty? Silence only breeds speculation, mistrust and national anxiety.

This is not an argument for hostility towards Senegal. The Gambia and Senegal share deep historical, cultural and economic ties that should continue to flourish. Good neighbourliness, however, is founded upon mutual respect and not acquiescence. Friendship between nations can never require one nation to remain silent when questions arise regarding its territorial integrity. Respect among sovereign States demands openness, lawful conduct and adherence to international legal obligations.

The Gambian flag does not merely represent a geographical space; it symbolises the independence, dignity and sovereign equality of our Republic among the nations of the world. Every government inherits a constitutional obligation to protect that sovereignty without fear or favour. If there has been no violation, the Government must say so and produce the facts. If there has been a violation, it must respond firmly through the diplomatic and legal mechanisms recognised by international law.

History will not judge a government by how loudly it proclaims patriotism in times of peace. It will judge it by whether it had the courage to defend the sovereignty of the Republic when that sovereignty was tested. On matters touching the territorial integrity of The Gambia, there can be no ambiguity, no complacency and certainly no silence. The Gambian people deserve answers, and they deserve them now.

Melville Robertson Robert

UK