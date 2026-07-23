GAMBIA AMONG 74 NATIONS SET FOR COMMONWEALTH GAMES TOMORROW

The Gambian team of official and athletes has arrived in Glasgow, Scotland for the Commonwealth Games. The team left Banjul on Monday night. Amid a hectic sporting period, the Commonwealth Games is set to get underway in Glasgow with 74 nations competing across 10 sports. Approximately 3,000 athletes will compete across 11 days of competition with the Opening Ceremony set to get everything underway.
The opening ceremony will be held at 6 PM on Friday, July 24 at The OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. It will be the first Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony being stage completely indoors.
Start: Thursday, July 23
End: Saturday, Aug 2
Here is the day-by-day sports schedule for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. The official competition schedule remains subject to change.
|Date
|Events
|Thursday, July 23
|Bowls and Para Bowls; Opening Ceremony
|Friday, July 24
|3×3 Basketball and 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball; Artistic Gymnastics; Bowls and Para Bowls; Boxing; Para Powerlifting; Swimming and Para Swimming
|Saturday, July 25
|3×3 Basketball and 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball; Artistic Gymnastics; Bowls and Para Bowls; Boxing; Netball; Swimming and Para Swimming
|Sunday, July 26
|3×3 Basketball and 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball; Artistic Gymnastics; Bowls and Para Bowls; Boxing; Netball; Swimming and Para Swimming; Weightlifting
|Monday, July 27
|3×3 Basketball and 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball; Artistic Gymnastics; Athletics and Para Athletics; Bowls and Para Bowls; Boxing; Netball; Swimming and Para Swimming; Weightlifting
|Tuesday, July 28
|3×3 Basketball and 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball; Artistic Gymnastics; Athletics and Para Athletics; Bowls and Para Bowls; Boxing; Netball; Swimming and Para Swimming; Weightlifting
|Wednesday, July 29
|3×3 Basketball and 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball; Athletics and Para Athletics; Bowls and Para Bowls; Boxing; Netball; Swimming and Para Swimming; Weightlifting
|Thursday, July 30
|Athletics and Para Athletics; Bowls and Para Bowls; Netball; Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling; Weightlifting
|Friday, July 31
|Athletics and Para Athletics; Bowls and Para Bowls; Boxing; Judo; Netball; Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling
|Saturday, Aug. 1
|Athletics and Para Athletics; Bowls and Para Bowls; Boxing; Judo; Netball; Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling
|Sunday, Aug. 2
|Bowls and Para Bowls; Judo; Netball; Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling; Closing Ceremony