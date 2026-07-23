GAMBIA AMONG 74 NATIONS SET FOR COMMONWEALTH GAMES TOMORROW

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The Gambian team of official and athletes has arrived in Glasgow, Scotland for the Commonwealth Games. The team left Banjul on Monday night. Amid a hectic sporting period, the Commonwealth Games is set to get underway in Glasgow with 74 nations competing across 10 sports. Approximately 3,000 athletes will compete across 11 days of competition with the Opening Ceremony set to get everything underway.

The opening ceremony will be held at 6 PM on Friday, July 24 at The OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. It will be the first Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony being stage completely indoors.

Start: Thursday, July 23

End: Saturday, Aug 2

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Here is the day-by-day sports schedule for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. The official competition schedule remains subject to change.