Sports

GAMBIA AMONG 74 NATIONS SET FOR COMMONWEALTH GAMES TOMORROW

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The Gambian team of official and athletes has arrived in Glasgow, Scotland for the Commonwealth Games. The team left Banjul on Monday night. Amid a hectic sporting period, the Commonwealth Games is set to get underway in Glasgow with 74 nations competing across 10 sports. Approximately 3,000 athletes will compete across 11 days of competition with the Opening Ceremony set to get everything underway.

Alieu 1
Nyima sata

The opening ceremony will be held at 6 PM on Friday, July 24 at The OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. It will be the first Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony being stage completely indoors.

Start: Thursday, July 23
End: Saturday, Aug 2

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Here is the day-by-day sports schedule for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. The official competition schedule remains subject to change.

DateEvents
Thursday, July 23Bowls and Para Bowls; Opening Ceremony
Friday, July 243×3 Basketball and 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball; Artistic Gymnastics; Bowls and Para Bowls; Boxing; Para Powerlifting; Swimming and Para Swimming
Saturday, July 253×3 Basketball and 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball; Artistic Gymnastics; Bowls and Para Bowls; Boxing; Netball; Swimming and Para Swimming
Sunday, July 263×3 Basketball and 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball; Artistic Gymnastics; Bowls and Para Bowls; Boxing; Netball; Swimming and Para Swimming; Weightlifting
Monday, July 273×3 Basketball and 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball; Artistic Gymnastics; Athletics and Para Athletics; Bowls and Para Bowls; Boxing; Netball; Swimming and Para Swimming; Weightlifting
Tuesday, July 283×3 Basketball and 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball; Artistic Gymnastics; Athletics and Para Athletics; Bowls and Para Bowls; Boxing; Netball; Swimming and Para Swimming; Weightlifting
Wednesday, July 293×3 Basketball and 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball; Athletics and Para Athletics; Bowls and Para Bowls; Boxing; Netball; Swimming and Para Swimming; Weightlifting
Thursday, July 30Athletics and Para Athletics; Bowls and Para Bowls; Netball; Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling; Weightlifting
Friday, July 31Athletics and Para Athletics; Bowls and Para Bowls; Boxing; Judo; Netball; Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling
Saturday, Aug. 1Athletics and Para Athletics; Bowls and Para Bowls; Boxing; Judo; Netball; Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling
Sunday, Aug. 2Bowls and Para Bowls; Judo; Netball; Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling; Closing Ceremony
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