GAMBIA PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE BOARD INAUGURATED

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By Fatou Gassama

A new chapter in Gambian football began on Wednesday with the official inauguration of the Interim Governing Board of the Gambia Professional League, a body tasked with overseeing the transition of the country’s top-flight football into a fully professional competition.

Presiding over the inauguration, outgoing GFF president Lamin Kaba Bajo described the establishment of the Interim Governing Board as a historic milestone in the development of Gambian football, noting that the professional league would strengthen governance, improve club management, attract investment and create greater opportunities for players.

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He thanked the members of the board for accepting to serve, expressing utmost confidence in their collective expertise and capability to guide the transition.

“The importance of this initiative cannot be overemphasised as it will no doubt elevate our football to another level in all aspects,” he said, and then wished the board members a successful and productive tenure.

The chairman of the interim Board, Willy Abraham expressed gratitude for the confidence placed in the members and pledged to work with transparency, professionalism and accountability, adding that the establishment of a professional league is long overdue and promised that it would bring immense success to Gambian football.

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He thanked the GFF executive for trusting him and his people .The inauguration marks another important milestone in the country’s football development agenda as stakeholders continue efforts to establish a modern, commercially viable and professionally managed league capable of competing with the best in the region.