Why should the government lift the moratorium on the death penalty?

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

When former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh initially conceded defeat in the 2016 presidential election, he telephoned President-elect Adama Barrow to congratulate him. During their brief conversation, Jammeh offered his successor one piece of advice: never compromise the security of The Gambia. In retrospect, this may have been the most important advice President Barrow received.

Today, The Gambia continues to face serious security challenges, including a worrying increase in murders, armed robberies, and violent assaults, many of which involve young people. In June alone, at least five murder cases were reported in a country of approximately 2.6 million people. For a nation of this size, that is an alarming figure.

Despite these developments, the government appears to be downplaying the seriousness of the situation. Inspector General of Police Seedy Muctar Touray recently stated that the overall crime rate declined by 7.29% during the first quarter of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025. While official statistics are important, many citizens remain unconvinced, as reports of violent crime continue to dominate daily news and public discussion.

- Advertisement -

Public anxiety over insecurity is growing, particularly because many recent killings appear to have resulted from seemingly minor disputes involving young people. Increasingly, people fear going out at night, concerned about their personal safety.

The Gambia Police Force deserves recognition for keeping the public informed through regular crime updates. However, much more is needed to restore public confidence. Law enforcement agencies require adequate resources, including patrol vehicles, modern equipment, and sufficient personnel, to respond effectively to crime and maintain a visible presence in communities. Although, as the Inspector General has rightly observed, the police cannot always be everywhere, more frequent and strategically deployed patrols can serve as a strong deterrent to criminal activity.

Beyond policing, the government should commission comprehensive research to identify the underlying causes of the apparent rise in violent crime and develop evidence-based policies to address them. Parents also have an essential responsibility to instill discipline, respect, and moral values in their children from an early age. Religious leaders likewise have an important role in promoting peace, condemning violence, and encouraging ethical conduct within their communities.

- Advertisement -

The government must demonstrate that violent crime will be met with firm and consistent timely enforcement of the law. Most importantly, the government must adopt a zero-tolerance approach to crime. In this regard, I urge the

authorities to lift the current moratorium on the death penalty for murder. While Allah is the Most Merciful—more compassionate even than a mother—He prescribed capital punishment as a necessary deterrent to protect society and

preserve innocent lives.

Failure to respond decisively to rising violent crime risks further loss of innocent lives and continued erosion of public confidence in the country’s security institutions. The time for meaningful action is now.

Basidia M Drammeh