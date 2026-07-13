The Supreme Court judgment – another humiliation for the regime?

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Dear Editor,

Congratulations to the former auditor general Modou Ceesay and his lawyer, Lamin J Darboe for their merited victory at the supreme court.

This judgment has once again demonstrated the amateurism within the Barrow administration because the constitutional provisions of how to remove an auditor general are quite clear even to the layman.

Therefore, it is hard to imagine how President Adama Barrow and his administration got us into this mess. It was either that the attorney general, who is the government legal adviser did not correctly advise him, or he refused to accept the advice and went on to do whatever pleased him, thinking that nothing would come out of it.

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Here we are now, with this judgment costing the Gambian tax payers millions of Dalasis in payment of damages to Modou Ceesay as well as his salary and allowances until his retirement in 2031. This is certainly the most irresponsible thing any government would almost deliberately get itself into. It is therefore hard to imagine that no one would be held liable for this unnecessary wastage of public funds, due to the failure of President Barrow and members of his government to respect basic constitutional provisions.

In any functioning democracy, at least both the attorney general as legal adviser to the government and the Inspector General of Police, who allowed himself to be dragged into this illegal act, would have either resigned or be sacked for yet another serious humiliation to the government, resulting in such a huge financial loss to the nation.

However, while everyone seems to condemn the decision by the supreme court not to order for Modou Ceesay’s re-instatement, I am of the opinion that it makes quite a lot of sense. There is already bad blood between Ceesay and the government and there is no way he can carry out his functions under such a toxic atmosphere. Therefore, the only reasonable thing is for him to part ways with them and pursue something else. There is no doubt that Ceesay himself would never want to get back to that office under such a climate of mistrust.

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Let us however hope and pray that President Barrow and his administration would not see this judgment as a license to continue disregarding constitutional provisions and going after those they perceive to be opponents of the government, being re-assured that it is the state that would eventually pay for whatever mess they create.

Demba Ali Jawo

Kanifing

African anti-corruption day 2026: EFSCRJ calls for integrity, accountability and political will in the fight against corruption

Dear Editor,

On 11 July, Africa commemorates African Anti-Corruption Day, observed annually to mark the adoption of the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption (AUCPCC). This year’s theme, “Scaling up the promotion of Integrity and anti-corruption actions across Africa,” calls on AU Member States, civil society organisations, the media, and citizens to strengthen and expand anti-corruption efforts by placing integrity at the centre of governance and public service.

As Africa marks this important day, the situation in the Gambia remains deeply concerning. Corruption is widespread, largely unchecked, and too often carried out with little or no consequence. The Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice notes that the Constitution, the Anti-Corruption Act, the Public Service Regulations, the General Orders, and numerous other laws, policies, and administrative instruments all uphold integrity, honesty, accountability, and ethical conduct as the foundation of public service. Yet these standards continue to be routinely violated through abuse of office, disregard for the rule of law, conflicts of interest, illicit self-enrichment, and the mismanagement of public resources.

Successive reports by the National Audit Office, the National Assembly, commissions of inquiry, police investigations, and other oversight bodies have consistently exposed serious cases of corruption and maladministration across public institutions. However, prosecutions and convictions remain rare, reflecting a persistent lack of political will to prevent, investigate, prosecute, and punish corruption. This culture of impunity continues to erode public confidence in state institutions and weakens democratic governance.

EFSCRJ is particularly concerned that three years after the enactment of the anti-corruption Act 2023, the Anti-Corruption Commission remains non-operational. More than six months have passed since the National Assembly approved nominees for the Commission, yet it has still not been established. One nominee was subsequently dropped following sustained public concern, including objections raised by EFSCRJ regarding the nominee’s suitability. We also previously expressed concern over the lack of transparency surrounding the recruitment and selection process itself.

In light of these developments, EFSCRJ urges the Government to withdraw all remaining nominations and commence a fresh, transparent, merit-based, and consultative selection process. Such an approach will not only uphold the principles of transparency and accountability but will also inspire greater public confidence while strengthening the legitimacy, credibility, and independence of the Anti-Corruption Commission from its inception.

Furthermore, we call on the President to ensure the full implementation of the findings and recommendations contained in reports of the Auditor General, resolutions of the National Assembly, commissions of inquiry, and police investigations relating to corruption and abuse of office. Without decisive implementation and accountability, the fight against corruption will remain symbolic rather than substantive, allowing impunity to flourish and further entrenching corruption within public institutions.

Corruption is not merely an economic crime. It is a direct assault on human rights, democratic governance, sustainable development, and social justice. It diverts resources from healthcare, education, agriculture, infrastructure, and other essential public services while deepening poverty, inequality, and public distrust. As numerous international and African studies have demonstrated, corruption is also a major driver of instability, insecurity, and conflict.

On this African Anti-Corruption Day, EFSCRJ therefore calls on the Government, public officials, political leaders, civil society, the private sector, the media, and every citizen to recommit themselves to the values of integrity, transparency, accountability, and the rule of law. Only by confronting corruption with genuine political will and sustained collective action can the Gambia build a just, peaceful, democratic, and prosperous society.

EFSCRJ