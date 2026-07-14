Time for change is now – Kebba Madi

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By Aminata Kuyateh

The leader of the National Democratic Party (NDP) Kebba Madi Bojang on Sunday used a major political rally at the Buffer Zone to renew his call for change.

Addressing hundreds of supporters, Bojang said the turnout at the rally alone is a reflection of the Gambian people’s growing desire for change, “and change indeed will come with opposition victory in the coming election”.

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The NDP leader urged citizens to safeguard peace and national unity, stressing that The Gambia belongs to its entire people and should not be divided by politics.

He accused the NPP government of not meeting the expectations of Gambians in the health, agriculture, education and security sectors, as well as the welfare of civil servants.

Bojang also accused the Barrow administration of corruption and questioned its spending priorities, arguing that resources used to purchase campaign vehicles could have been invested in improving the welfare and working conditions of security personnel.

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He also called on President Adama Barrow to step aside if he was unable to effectively govern the country.

Concluding his address, Bojang urged Gambians to vote wisely, saying that while opposition parties may belong to different political organisations, they share a common objective of improving governance, healthcare, education and agriculture.