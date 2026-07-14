SSHFC ROLLS OUT MANDINABA HOUSING ESTATE PLOT SALES

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The Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC) is rolling out the Madinaba Housing Estate, a landmark housing development that forms a key component of the Corporation’s 2026 Housing Delivery Programme. The project represents one of the most significant public housing initiatives undertaken by SSHFC in recent years and reinforces the Corporation’s commitment to expanding access to affordable land, promoting home ownership, and contributing to The Gambia’s national development agenda.

Developed in accordance with the Corporation’s mandate and aligned with the Corporate Strategic Plan (2022–2026), the Madinaba Housing Estate covers approximately 54 hectares of land and has been carefully planned to deliver about a thousand residential plots in a modern, fully planned community. The development has been designed to provide not only residential plots but also the essential infrastructure and public amenities required to support a thriving neighbourhood, including roads, water and electricity networks, schools, religious grounds, market facilities, and other public-use spaces.

The estate offers residential plots in three standard sizes—15m × 20m, 18m × 20m, and 20m × 20m—to accommodate the diverse housing needs of Gambian families. The project reflects SSHFC’s vision of developing sustainable communities that combine quality infrastructure with affordable housing opportunities.

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Transparent, fair and inclusive allocation

To promote fairness, transparency and equal opportunity, SSHFC has adopted a structured allocation framework that balances institutional participation with broad public access.

While recognising the valuable contribution of institutional stakeholders to SSHFC’s housing programme, the Corporation wishes to assure the public that these arrangements will not override or disadvantage individual applicants. Every allocation will be undertaken in accordance with clearly defined eligibility requirements and transparent procedures.

Eligibility requirements

Interested applicants must satisfy the following minimum requirements:

· Be a Gambian national aged 18 years or above.

· Demonstrate the financial capacity to purchase a plot either through outright payment or an approved mortgage arrangement.

· Meet all eligibility requirements applicable to the selected purchase option.

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Applicants seeking mortgage financing must not already own a plot previously allocated by SSHFC. Mortgage applications will be assessed by the Allocation Committee based on housing need and the applicant’s financial capacity to complete repayment within the approved tenure.

Simple, secure and digital application process

In line with the Corporation’s digital transformation agenda, all applications will be processed exclusively through the SSHFC Mortgage Management System (MMS) from tomorrow to 6th August 2026, accessible via the Corporation’s website www.sshfc.gm.

The online application system has been introduced to enhance efficiency, transparency and convenience by providing applicants with a secure platform through which they can submit applications, receive notifications and monitor the status of their applications.

Eligible applicants will be shortlisted for allocation, while unsuccessful applicants will also receive formal notification. Successful applicants will receive Offer Letters specifying the payment period within which the required advance or outright payment should be made. Details of the pricing will be released to the public tomorrow, Wednesday, 15 July 2026.

Commitment to national development

Speaking on the initiative, the Managing Director of the Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation, Mr. Saloum Malang, reaffirmed the Corporation’s unwavering commitment to delivering quality housing solutions that contribute to national development and improve the welfare of Gambians.

“The roll out of the Madinaba Housing Estate marks another important milestone in our efforts to expand access to affordable land and housing for Gambians. At SSHFC, we remain committed to delivering housing initiatives that are transparent, inclusive and responsive to the needs of our people. Through this project, we are creating opportunities for more Gambians to realise the dream of home ownership while supporting sustainable urban development, job creation and long-term economic growth. We encourage all eligible Gambians to take advantage of this opportunity and become part of one of the country’s transformative housing developments.”

Mr Malang further emphasised that SSHFC remains committed to strengthening transparency, accountability and customer service throughout the allocation process, while continuously improving its housing delivery programmes to meet the evolving aspirations of Gambians.