The Gambia’s heritage is under siege, and our future cannot wait

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By Muhammed Jallow

A nation that forgets its past slowly loses command of its future. A people who neglect their cultural memory risk surrendering the very essence of their identity. The Gambia, proudly known as the Smiling Coast of Africa, is far more than a destination of golden beaches and gracious hospitality. It is a living archive of African civilisation, a sanctuary of memory, and a treasury of monuments, traditions, sacred spaces, and historical landmarks that deserve reverence, protection, and strategic promotion.

Our heritage is not a decorative relic to be admired from a distance. It is the moral inheritance of our forebears and the spiritual property of generations yet unborn. Every ancient site, every sacred grove, every fortress, every museum, every oral tale, every masquerade, every drumbeat, and every traditional ceremony carries within it the testimony of resilience, sacrifice, wisdom, and dignity. These are not merely cultural ornaments. They are the foundations of national identity and the pillars of a promising economic future.

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Across the world, heritage tourism has emerged as one of the most dynamic and profitable sectors of the global travel economy. Nations that have invested seriously in the preservation of their historical and cultural assets now reap immense rewards in employment, foreign exchange, international visibility, and community development. The Gambia possesses all the ingredients required to become the leading heritage tourism destination in West Africa, but only if we treat our patrimony with the seriousness it deserves.

Our historical narrative begins with Kunta Kinteh Island and its related sites, one of the most powerful memorial landscapes connected to the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade. Together with Albreda, Juffureh, Fort Bullen, and Six Gun Battery, these sites speak with haunting clarity about one of humanity’s darkest chapters while also celebrating the endurance of the human spirit. They draw visitors from across the globe, especially descendants of the African diaspora who come in search of ancestral connection, historical truth, and emotional healing. These places are not only monuments of sorrow. They are also beacons of remembrance, reconciliation, and dignity.

Equally extraordinary are the Stone Circles of Senegambia, especially those at Wassu and Kerbatch. These megalithic wonders stand among the most remarkable archaeological achievements on the African continent. Their scale, precision, and enduring mystery continue to fascinate scholars, historians, and travellers alike. They remind us that long before modern borders and colonial maps, this land was already home to organised societies of intelligence, craftsmanship, and cultural sophistication. Such sites deserve not only admiration but rigorous conservation and imaginative interpretation.

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Janjanbureh, formerly Georgetown, has also risen in international stature through renewed recognition of its historical significance in the memory of enslavement. This development is more than symbolic. It is an invitation to deepen research, strengthen preservation, and expand tourism in ways that honour the town’s layered past. Janjanbureh is not simply a river island settlement. It is a living witness to the movement of peoples, the trauma of captivity, the endurance of communities, and the unfolding of Gambian history across centuries.

Beyond these globally recognised landmarks lies a rich constellation of national treasures that deserve equal pride. Arch 22 stands as a commanding gateway to the capital and a symbol of modern statehood. The National Museum in Banjul safeguards artefacts that illuminate our political, social, and cultural evolution. Kachikally Crocodile Pool remains a sacred site where spirituality, tradition, and tourism meet in rare harmony. Mungo Park Memorial, Fort Bullen, McCarthy Square, the Albert Market, and numerous colonial era buildings together form a historical corridor that tells the story of The Gambia from pre-colonial kingdoms to colonial administration and finally to sovereign nationhood.

Yet our heritage is not confined to stone, metal, and architecture. It lives in sound, movement, memory, and ritual. The soul of The Gambia resonates through the kora, the balafon, the sabar, and the thunder of traditional drumming. Our griots remain living libraries, preserving genealogies, histories, moral lessons, and communal wisdom through song and storytelling. The Kankurang, with its deep ceremonial significance, stands as a powerful expression of indigenous belief, discipline, and cultural continuity. These living traditions are not secondary to our monuments. They are equally vital expressions of who we are.

Our festivals and communal celebrations further reveal the splendour of Gambian diversity. Traditional wrestling, masquerade performances, cultural carnivals, and village ceremonies showcase the richness of our ethnic communities, including Mandinka, Fula, Wolof, Jola, Serahule, Serer, Aku, Manjago, and others who have lived together in remarkable harmony for generations. This peaceful coexistence is one of our greatest national assets. In a world increasingly scarred by division, The Gambia offers something precious and increasingly rare, genuine tolerance, social warmth, religious coexistence, and a spirit of welcome that leaves a lasting impression on every visitor.

And yet, despite these blessings, our heritage remains vulnerable. Many historical sites suffer from neglect, erosion, environmental pressure, urban expansion, vandalism, and weak public awareness. Some artefacts remain insufficiently documented. Some buildings require urgent restoration. Some sacred spaces are under threat from indifference. If we continue to treat heritage conservation as the exclusive duty of government, we will fail to protect what belongs to all of us. Preservation must become a national ethic, embraced by communities, schools, families, traditional authorities, religious leaders, civil society, and the private sector.

Heritage education should be woven into the fabric of our school system so that young Gambians grow up knowing the value of their history before foreign influences dilute their sense of belonging. Communities should be empowered to serve as guardians of the sites within their localities. Traditional leaders and custodians should be supported as partners in preservation. Young people should be encouraged to see heritage not as an old-fashioned burden, but as a source of pride, knowledge, creativity, and livelihood.

Government deserves recognition for recent efforts to strengthen tourism development, improve site assessment, and advance branding initiatives. These steps show that progress is possible when there is vision and commitment. But the scale of our heritage demands greater ambition. The Gambia should establish a dedicated National Heritage Preservation Fund to finance restoration, documentation, research, and maintenance. Heritage laws must be strengthened to prevent illegal encroachment and destruction. Modern museums should be developed with digital tools, interactive displays, and educational programmes that speak to both local and international audiences. Interpretation centres, heritage trails, multilingual guides, and cultural villages should become central features of our tourism landscape.

Investment in heritage is not a luxury. It is nation building. It creates jobs for architects, engineers, artisans, historians, researchers, guides, transport operators, photographers, hotel workers, restaurateurs, and countless small businesses. Every restored monument stimulates local commerce. Every additional visitor strengthens rural economies. Every well-preserved site expands our foreign exchange earnings and deepens our international reputation. Heritage tourism is not merely about memory. It is about livelihoods, dignity, and sustainable development.

The Gambia possesses a competitive advantage that few countries can match. Within a relatively compact territory, a visitor can explore world renowned historical sites, confront the legacy of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade, encounter sacred traditions, enjoy magnificent Atlantic beaches, cruise one of Africa’s most beautiful rivers, observe extraordinary birdlife, and experience music, dance, and hospitality of exceptional warmth. This concentration of cultural, ecological, and historical wealth is a gift of rare magnitude. It should be marketed with confidence, intelligence, and pride.

Our national narrative must therefore rise above the narrow image of sun and sand. We must present The Gambia as a place where history breathes, where culture remains alive in every village, where ancient civilisations still speak through stone and story, where every river bend carries memory, and where every smile reflects the resilience of a proud people. This is the deeper truth of our nation. This is the story the world must hear.

The recent elevation of Janjanbureh, the continuing momentum around conservation, and the renewed attention to heritage development offer a historic opening. If seized wisely, this moment can reposition Destination Gambia as a premier heritage and cultural tourism brand in West Africa. But opportunity without action is merely illusion. We must move with urgency, discipline, and imagination.

Ultimately, heritage conservation is not about preserving ruins. It is about preserving identity. It is about defending national pride. It is about educating future generations. It is about creating sustainable prosperity. It is about ensuring that the story of The Gambia continues to inspire the world for centuries to come.

The responsibility belongs to every Gambian. Let us reject indifference. Let us restore what is fading. Let us protect what remains. Let us celebrate what makes us unique. Let us present to the world a nation whose greatest wealth lies not beneath the ground, but within the depth of its history, the richness of its culture, and the nobility of its people.

For when we preserve our heritage, we preserve our future.

Indeed, The Gambia is not merely a place to visit. It is a timeless story waiting to be experienced.