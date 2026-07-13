Chef de Mission briefs Commonwealth Games team ahead of trip to Glascow

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The Gambia National Olympic Committee on Friday held a briefing for athletes, officials and travelling delegates to the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

During the session, Chef de Mission Bakary K Jammeh shared important information on the team’s preparations, travel arrangements, accreditation procedures, competition schedules, team protocols, and the standards of conduct expected of all members of Team -Gambia.

He encouraged everyone to uphold the values of excellence, respect and unity while proudly representing The Gambia on the international stage. Mr. Jammeh also emphasised the importance of teamwork, discipline and professionalism throughout the Games.

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The briefing forms part of GNOC’s final preparations as Team Gambia gets ready to compete at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, scheduled to take place from 23 July to 2 August 2026.

GNOC